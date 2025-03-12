“You’re Full of S*”: Bill Haney Confronts Todd Grisham, Accusing Him of Disrespecting Devin Haney’s Championship Legacy at Press Event

Bill Haney scolded Monday’s press conference monitor Todd Grisham after meeting up with him afterward for not painting a positive picture of his son, Devin Haney, with his questions.

Grisham had failed to praise the former two-division world champion Haney in a way that was pleasing to Bill. Instead, Grisham asked his May 2nd opponent, Jose Ramirez, “People are going to wonder about the state of Devin Haney’s chin after his fight with Ryan Garcia. Are you going to be able to test that chin?”

This question got a reaction from Devin Haney, who said, “I don’t understand what you mean by ‘Chin.’ I got up every single time against somebody on PEDs. I showed I had a chin.”

Grisham’s response: “It shows you had a heart for sure.”

Bill told Todd that he wanted him to mention that Haney was the “youngest undisputed champion,” and he hadn’t done that. It was weird stuff like that, as if it would have changed the views of fans about Devin.

They saw what happened to Haney in his loss to Ryan Garcia last April, and wouldn’t matter if Grisham had asked favorable questions that made Devin sound like a superstar. No one would have taken him seriously.

Todd Grisham: “Your son still is the undisputed champion of the world. I know you wanted to get that out,” said Grisham to the media on Monday, talking to Bill Haney about his son, Devin Haney.

The Scolding

Bill Haney: “He’s the youngest undisputed champion of the world, and you’re full of s***,” said Bill, scolding the Grisham for not pouring on the compliments for Devin during Monday’s press conference in Los Angeles.“Devin is a real fighter and you showed no respect. He’s a two-division champion and a champion and you’re a piece of s***.” said Bill.

Grisham: “That’s not kind of you to say.”

Bill: “I’m just telling you the truth.”

Grisham: “Why are the fans booing him then?”

Bill: “The audience is made up of predominantly Hispanic fans that cheer for Ryan Garcia. It’s okay for us to be the bad guy, but it’s not okay for you to be the piece of s*** that you are because you didn’t describe him for what he was.”

Grisham: “Michael Buffer introduced him.”

Bill: “But you were on the stage. You painted Ryan Garcia like he’s won something. He’s a PED drug cheat.”

Grisham: “I’m sorry you feel that way. I have the most respect for your son. He’s amazing.”

Bill: “You’re political, right? You did just what you wanted to do and you got it off.”