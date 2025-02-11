Berinchyk Shows Restraint After Keyshawn Davis’s Disrespectful Behavior

Security was forced to intervene during today’s face-off between Keyshawn Davis and WBO lightweight champion Denys Berinchyk when things became a little heated ahead of their headliner this Friday night on February 14th at Madison Square Garden Theater in New York City.

Security Intervenes

Keyshawn (12-0, 8 KOs) started it by grabbing Berinchyk’s belt and saying, “This is going to be mine,” and then threatening to take his belt off and whip his “a**.” Between the threats and the belt-grabbing by Davis, it angered Berinchyk, and the polite smile disappeared from his face. He looked like he was ready to punch Keyshawn for good reason. He was being shown no respect as a person.

When the security separated them, Berinchyk walked away. Keyshawn then said, “Where are you going?” He made it seem like the champion was running from the battle.

One positive from today’s incident is that Keyshawn didn’t put his fist up against Berinchyk’s face as he’d done to his last two opponents Gustavo Lemos and Miguel Madueno. That looked bad the way he did that to both of those guys because they were brought in as B-side opponents, expected to lose, and it was low-class for Keyshawn to treat them like that.

“Everybody talks about light skin’s power [Gervonta Daivs], but he just had time and time and years to prove it. He’s been a pro for over 10 years,” said Keyshawn Davis to Fight Hub TV. “I turned pro in 2021. “I’m in my fourth year, and I’m fighting for my first world title. So, I’ve got a lot more proving to do, but how much power do I have? You don’t really know, do you? That’s the scary part. That’s the scary part. People don’t know how good I really am. “Bro [Tank Davis] don’t even know how good I am. It’s just about him growing some balls and sending me a contract to figure out how good he is.”

Keyshawn has been using Gervonta Davis’ name for clout during the build-up to Friday’s fight, talking more about him than he has about Berinchyk. Today was no exception. He was droning on about Tank and not saying much about Berinchyk.

“February 14th, it’s going down at MSG. It’s my first world title fight,” said Keyshawn. “‘The Businessman’ is going to put on a show. I keep telling y’all a first-round knockout. Expect the unexpected. Make sure you’ll be there. If you can’t be there, I’m fighting on ESPN. Go to a bar, kick back, and relax. Pop open a Corona and watch ‘The Businessman’ go to work. It’s going down on February 14th.

“Keon Davis, my little brother, is going to be fighting with me. His second professional fight, on my undercard again. It’s about to be the DB3 era after I win a world title,” said Keyshawn.