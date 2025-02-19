Benavidez to Attend Beterbiev-Bivol Rematch

David Benavidez has agreed to the invite from Turki Alalshikh to attend this Saturday’s rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol in Riyadh. The WBC mandatory Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) will sit at ringside to watch the action.

Hopefully, ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez’s facial swelling has decreased since his fight against WBA ‘regular’ light heavyweight champion David Morrell on February 1st.

Ringside in Riyadh

Benavidez won the fight by a 12-round unanimous decision, but it was taxing for him because the powerful punches from the Cubans left their mark. Benavidez landed a lot of combinations, but the difference between his power and Morrell’s was huge. Morrell was a lot more powerful.

Benavidez could have a lot of problems if he faces Artur Beterbiev next because he’s not going to be able to hurt him with his shots. Also, Benavidez’s volume punching will put him at risk of being clipped.

The Ring has confirmed that Benavidez, 28, will attend the Beterbiev-Bivol II fight on Saturday. If Beterbiev is victorious, Benavidez will face him next for the undisputed. Turki wants a trilogy if Bivol wins on Saturday.

It wouldn’t be the end of the world for Benavidez if that happens because the trilogy would likely be later this year. Turki doesn’t waste time in putting fights together. It could be a good thing also if Benavidez fights on their undercard against one of these contenders:

– Joshua Buatsi

– David Morrell

– Anthony Yarde

– Gilberto Ramirez

– Jai Opetaia

Benavidez and his dad, Jose Benavidez Sr, have talked about wanting to fight Gilberto Ramirez if they don’t get the Beterbiev-Bivol 2 winner next. If Benavidez is willing to move up to cruiserweight, a match between him and IBF champion Jai Opetaia would be a huge one that would get boxing fans interested. Zurdo Ramirez wouldn’t be as big because he’s already been beaten.