On This Day: THE All-Mexican Trilogy Began – Barrera Vs. Morales

It might deserve to rank as THE greatest ever all-Mexican trilogy in the history of our beloved sport. Heck, it might rank as THE greatest trilogy in all of boxing regardless of where the two warriors were born and which country they passionately represented as they fought like hell.

It was, as surely so many fans do not need to be reminded, 25 long years ago today when Mexican greats Marco Antonio Barrera and Erik Morales first went to war, to hell and back. Into the record books. It was in Las Vegas (once the main spot for the big, big fights – the classics) where Marco and Erik first locked horns. And what a sizzling, intoxicating battle for the ages the two super-bantamweight kings engaged in.

Two fighters, both at the peak of their considerable powers, both more than willing to put it all on the line by fighting each other!

And this was just the beginning.

Eventually, over the course of 36 rounds of action, plenty of it savage, brutal and sick, these two born fighters served to elevate the sport big time. The first fight, generally considered the best of the three scorchers “The Baby Faced Assassin” and “El Terrible” went through and thankfully came out the other side, sent boxing fans into a frenzy. The rematch had to come, and Barrera, who most felt deserved the decision that went the way of his adversary, sure wanted it.

The rematch came in June 2002, and this time, both men, no doubt still feeling the physical pain the first war had inflicted, fought a cagey affair. It was a fight that was at the time considered a let-down, this after the sheer ferocity of fight-one, but looking back, the sequel was no dud. And quite ironically, this time, the generally perceived winner, Morales, lost the decision. It was now 1 and 1.

It would be almost two-and-a-half years before the rubber match played out. But it sure proved to be worth the wait. In fact, some sage observers say fight-III deserves to be ranked as the best fight in this particular rivalry. Maybe. Looking back all these years later, we know we had three superb fights, fights we all recognize as being very, very special.

In the end, Barrera edged the series 2-1, with all three fights/wars/slugfests/life-changing battles being decided by the three wise men at ringside. However, when it comes to who ranks as the greater overall fighter – Barrera or Morales. Well, that’s quite a debate, one worthy of an article.

But rewind to this day in 2000, and Barrera and Morales served up something quite unforgettable. Something that had to have a part-2, and then, as it turned out, a part-3.

Of these three great fights – fought at 122 pounds, at 126, and at 130 – which is YOUR fave?