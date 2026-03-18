Kalle Sauerland Launches MF Pro After Taking Over Wasserman Stable

MF Pro carries a working roster that includes Derek Chisora, Josh Kelly, Harlem Eubank, Mick Conlan and Viddal Riley. Those are active names across heavyweight, welterweight and cruiserweight, which gives the company room to match in-house fights and keep fighters busy. Conlan headlines the first card in Belfast on March 20, followed by Chisora against Deontay Wilder at the O2 Arena on Easter weekend.

The Sauerlands have always kept their fighters busy, keeping them in the gym and in the ring with regular fights. That approach fits this group. The link with Misfits Boxing adds another layer. MF Sports holds a stake in that side of the market, which already has a working audience and consistent dates. That gives the company more control over scheduling and content, while still running traditional fights under MF Pro. Both arms stay tied to DAZN, which keeps everything under one outlet.

Kalle Sauerland said: “We are extremely excited to be rebranding the business and assuming control. The launch of MF PRO has been a huge success already and we will aggressively grow in the UK and other markets as well as expanding into further sports and areas under the MF umbrella. Misfits is already a household name in the sports and entertainment sector and with our new partners in place we have a structural and financial backing in place for the MF business to emerge as a super power in the industry.”

Pete Oliver of DAZN added: “Our partnership with the team at Misfits Boxing has been a brilliant one, and we are delighted to extend that collaboration with MF Sports and the recent launch of MF Pro.”

When a promoter can keep fighters active and aligned with one broadcaster, it becomes easier to position them for eliminators and voluntary title fights. Sanctioning bodies move contenders based on activity and available opponents. MF Pro now controls both.