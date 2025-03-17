“Bad Choice”: Gabe Rosado Criticizes Devin Haney’s Selection of Jose Ramirez for May 2nd Return

Gabe Rosado says Devin Haney made the “wrong choice” by choosing Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs) as his comeback opponent after a loss to Ryan Garcia and a year out of the ring for Devin’s fight on May 2nd at Times Square in New York.

Ramirez: “Wrong Choice?”

Haney and his dad, Bill Haney, have obviously scouted Ramirez, and view him as beatable. They wouldn’t take this fight if they felt that there was a chance they would lose.

“I gave my opinion. I think [Jose] Ramirez was the wrong choice. The dude is a former champion, he can punch and he’s only 32,” said Gabe Rosado to Fight Hub TV about Devin Haney having made a big mistake choosing former WBC and WBO light welterweight champion Jose Ramirez as his tune-up opponent for May 2nd.

Haney’s Layoff

Rosado doesn’t need to apologize for saying that Haney made a mistake by choosing Ramirez as his comeback opponent because many people agree that he made a mistake. Ramirez is a talented fighter that would have given Haney problems even before his loss to Ryan Garcia and his long one-year layoff.

“He [Ramirez] lost to Barboza, but he’s hot right now. He’s popping. So, it ain’t a bad loss,” said Rosado about Jose Ramirez’s close ten-round decision defeat against Arnold Barboza Jr. on November 16th last year. “So, to be laid off a whole year, Haney, and you come back and the first guy is Ramirez. I’m just saying it was a bad choice.”

Barboza Jr. is fighting at a high-level, and he barely beat Ramirez last November. If that fight had been a 12-rounder, there’s a good chance he would have been beaten. It’s unclear if that’s the reason that Haney and his dad, Bill, chose Ramirez. They might have assumed that because of his losses to Barboza Jr. and Josh Taylor that he’s an easy mark, but they’d be wrong.

“In Your Feels”