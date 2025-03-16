Jamaine Ortiz Overcomes Early Swelling, Dominates Yomar Alamo in Unanimous Decision Victory, Eyes World Title Shot – Boxing Results

Former world title challenger Jamaine Ortiz (19-2-1, 9 KOs) overcame a bad start to defeat Yomar Alamo (22-4-1, 13 KOs) by a ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Inside Game

‘The Technician’ Ortiz, 28, took some heavy left hooks on his right eye from Alamo in the first round that caused it to swell up. However, Ortiz changed tactics after the first round by bullying the Puerto Rican Alamo, using his handspeed, size and combination punching to dominate on the inside.

The scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.

Alamo spent much of the next four rounds with his back against the ropes, allowing Ortiz to dominate with his short combinations. It was a strange way for Alamo to fight because he had done well when he was combining forward, throwing hard shots.

His punch placement made up for what he lacked in the power department. However, he couldn’t match Ortiz’s combinations, and the way that he continually adapted. Jamaine showed a lot of different looks, and that made things difficult for Alamo to keep up.

The win for Jamaine was his second straight since losing a controversial 12-round unanimous decision to WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez last year on February 8th. Surprisingly, the sanctioning bodies dropped Ortiz. Normally, when a talented contender loses a questionable decision to a champion, they remain highly ranked, but that didn’t happen with Ortiz. He’s ranked #14 IBF, #15 WBA

Calling Out Champs