Jamaine Ortiz Overcomes Early Swelling, Dominates Yomar Alamo in Unanimous Decision Victory, Eyes World Title Shot – Boxing Results

Former world title challenger Jamaine Ortiz (19-2-1, 9 KOs) overcame a bad start to defeat Yomar Alamo (22-4-1, 13 KOs) by a ten round unanimous decision on Saturday night at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.
Inside Game
‘The Technician’ Ortiz, 28, took some heavy left hooks on his right eye from Alamo in the first round that caused it to swell up. However, Ortiz changed tactics after the first round by bullying the Puerto Rican Alamo, using his handspeed, size and combination punching to dominate on the inside.
The scores were 99-91, 99-91 and 98-92.
Alamo spent much of the next four rounds with his back against the ropes, allowing Ortiz to dominate with his short combinations. It was a strange way for Alamo to fight because he had done well when he was combining forward, throwing hard shots.
His punch placement made up for what he lacked in the power department. However, he couldn’t match Ortiz’s combinations, and the way that he continually adapted. Jamaine showed a lot of different looks, and that made things difficult for Alamo to keep up.
The win for Jamaine was his second straight since losing a controversial 12-round unanimous decision to WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo Lopez last year on February 8th. Surprisingly, the sanctioning bodies dropped Ortiz. Normally, when a talented contender loses a questionable decision to a champion, they remain highly ranked, but that didn’t happen with Ortiz. He’s ranked #14 IBF, #15 WBA
Calling Out Champs
“I’m looking for a world title. I’ve been in there with the best before, and I feel like I deserve a world title shot. I’m ready for any of the 140-pound champions,” said Jamaine Ortiz to DAZN.
“He earned it, but did he put the exclamation mark? I thought Ortiz won a clear decision, but if you really wanted to turn heads and you really want to make a statement, if you can stop a guy like Alamo, who has only been stopped one time, and that was in 26 fights [against Richardson Hitchins in 2022]. That’s how you turn the division’s head,” said Sergio Mora to DAZN Boxing, talking about Jamaine Ortiz failing to impress in victory over Yomar Alamo last Saturday night.
“I still liked the flashes of brilliance from Ortiz, especially from both stances from the left-handed stance and the right-handed stance. I like the sneaky body shots that he threw. He was aggressive at times, but he controlled the ring generalship. He’s a clever fighter. That’s why you can tell he’s a highly ranked contender still.”