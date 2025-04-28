Atlas: Haney’s Year Off Enough to Recover from Garcia Fight? Ramirez’s Toughness a Threat

Teddy Atlas is leaning toward Devin Haney to defeat what he believes is a “shopworn” Jose Ramirez this Friday night on May 2nd in their fight on DAZN PPV at Times Square in New York.

Haney’s Recovery

Atlas says Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) has had enough time to recover from the punishing fight he had against Ryan Garcia last April, and he thinks his father/trainer Bill Haney will have him prepared for this bout. However, Atlas isn’t certain that Haney is fully mentally recovered. He’s assuming he is, because he’s been out for 12 months.

What we don’t know is if Haney’s ability to take a good punch will have returned to what it was before his fight with Ryan. Taking a year off doesn’t always fix neurological problems. Haney, 26, is still young, and the only punishing fight he’s had during his career was against Jorge Linares.

“Is he okay mentally after that fight against Garcia. Is he back to where he needs to be?” said Teddy Atlas to Fighthype about Devin Haney going into his clash against Jose Ramirez on Friday in New York. “How much did it take out of him physically? I’m going to say that his father [Bill Haney] has him ready.”

It doesn’t matter how well Bill has prepared Haney. His punch resistance is gone; he’s going to be in trouble against Ramirez because this guy has power, technical skills, and toughness. Bill isn’t Dr. Frankenstein and can’t cut off Devin’s head in a laboratory to give him a new one.

“I’m going to give them credit. They took enough time off, and they needed that,” said Atlas about Haney. “Sometimes guys come back from that kind of fight too early. So, I’m going to go with Haney. [Jose] Ramirez is a little shopworn. He’s got a great heart, and he’s a great former champ.”

Taking a year off doesn’t matter. Atlas, more than anybody, should know that. You’re not going to heal Haney’s brain in a year, treating it like it’s a cut. I’m surprised Atlas doesn’t know that.

Ramirez’s Condition