All time great Joe Calzaghe gets promoter’s license, signs up two Olympians

Welsh legend and all time great Joe Calzaghe has tried a few things since leaving the ring with a perfect 46-0 record in 2008. “The Pride of Wales” has turned his talented hand to acting, he has written his biography and he has performed pundit duties. But boxing remains in Calzaghe’s blood and he has just successfully applied for his promoter’s licence.

Joe will now look to guide up and coming young talent, which will allow him to remain very much involved in the sport. According to a news piece that has appeared in The Sun, Calzaghe, having obtained his license, will guide both Josh Kelly and Joe Cordina, two boxers who fought at the Rio Olympics last summer.





Calzaghe, who has repeatedly turned down lucrative offers to return to the ring and fight again, has plenty of knowledge to pass on and he is said to be very excited at the prospect of promoting fighters. Cordina, who is Welsh like Joe, will reportedly box his pro debut in April, in the lightweight division. Kelly is from Sunderland, UK and he will also turn pro in April, on the 15th on the Ricky Burns-Julius Indongo 140 pound unification fight card in Glasgow, Scotland.

Calzaghe was of course guided extremely well in his own career, with the speedy southpaw winning world titles at both super middleweight and light heavyweight. Often listed as the greatest British fighter ever, Joe beat every man he faced and he scored a number of highlight wins: over the likes of Jeff Lacy, Bernard Hopkins and, in his final fight, Roy Jones Junior.

The 44 year-old, in refusing to risk a comeback, has become one of the few great fighters to have gone out on top and stayed perfect, pro record-wise. Joe, a ferociously hard working trainer, who was always in tip-top physical condition every time he stepped into the ring, would perhaps have made a fine trainer himself. But Calzaghe has chosen to go down the promoter’s route and it will be interesting to see how his new career unfolds and develops.