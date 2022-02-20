Arslanbek Makhmudov Chops Down A Game Mariusz Wach For Sixth Round Stoppage

Last night in Montreal, Canada, unbeaten Russian heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov scored the biggest win of his pro career – quite literally. Facing for the first time a fighter bigger than himself in Polish veteran and former world title challenger Mariusz Wach, 32 year old Makhmudov chopped the 42 year old down for a sixth round stoppage; but not before Wach gave “Lion” a good test of an exciting fight.

Makhmudov landed a heavy barrage of shots in the 6th, a big right hand in there, and Wach went down. The older man bravely beat the count but the third man had seen enough and the fight was waved off. The time of the stoppage was :39 of round six and no fans were permitted to attend the event. Makhmudov, a pro since December of 2017, is now 14-0(14) and he has yet to be extended beyond the seventh round. Wach falls to 36-7(19) and he has now been stopped three times.

Wach certainly came to fight last night and Makhumudov had to take some shots, with Wach slinging out a strong left jab and some dangerous right hands, some of which landed. Wach was in good shape and he made an impression on Makhmudov. But in the end youth and ambition were served and the harder hitting Makhmudov made something of a statement by sending Wach to the floor. Last night’s winner also gave us some answers regarding the strength of his own chin.

Last night’s fight was the kind of good test Makhmudov needed and he now looks for a bigger fight. People around the 32 year old feel he is absolutely a future world heavyweight champion. Not yet a big name, Makhmudov for sure looks to be a threat to any heavyweight out there. It will be very interesting seeing who the man-mountain from Mozdok fights next. Or should I say, who agrees to get in there with him next.

Makhmudov fought twice last year and he hopes for a busier 2022.