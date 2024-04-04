Anthony Joshua Sets His Sights on Retirement

Former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua revealed today that he plans to fight for two more years before retiring at 37.

With a fortune estimated to be over $200 million and likely to double in the next two years, Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) wants to try and make it through the next two years if his body will allow him.

Joshua turns 35 in October, and his eyes are on a fight against the winner of the May 18th fight between WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and IBF/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk.

Before then, AJ is expected to face the winner of the June 1st clash between Filip Hrgovic and Daniel Dubois for the vacant IBF title.

“I’ve always said 35. I’m 35 in October. I’m thinking another two years or so, if my body holds out,” said Joshua to the Jonathan Ross Show.

Reasons for Retiring

Fans will naturally speculate why Joshua is choosing to hang up his gloves in two years when he seems to be at his best and has made massive improvements under the guidance of trainer Ben Davison.

These could be the reasons:

Physical Wear and Tear: Boxing is a young man’s sport, and the punishment that AJ would take by lingering too long could affect him later in life.

Boxing is a young man’s sport, and the punishment that AJ would take by lingering too long could affect him later in life. Legacy Concerns: Retiring at 37 will improve Joshua’s chances of hanging up his gloves with a relatively untarnished resume. If he were to stay too long, he could suffer many defeats like other great fighters in the past, like Roy Jones Jr.

Retiring at 37 will improve Joshua’s chances of hanging up his gloves with a relatively untarnished resume. If he were to stay too long, he could suffer many defeats like other great fighters in the past, like Roy Jones Jr. New Opportunities: Joshua could see other opportunities to devote his time and energy. Staying in boxing would prevent Joshua from doing many things due to the time commitment that goes into training and looking after himself.

What’s Next for AJ?

Joshua’s next move is to face the winner of the Hrgovic-Dubois clash, which won’t be easy for him. Both fighters have size, youth, and power.

Joshua hopes to fight Tyson Fury for the undisputed heavyweight championship, but that match-up may not happen under ideal circumstances.

If Fury loses to Usyk, which is highly possible given his aging body, Joshua would be uncomfortable to face his former conqueror Oleksander. It could be that Joshua loses to Usyk for a third time, and he’d be going into a defeated Fury with another defeat on his resume.