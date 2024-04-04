Haney vs. Garcia: Price Drops to $69.99, But Fans Still Ain’t Happy

The promoters of the April 20th Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia fight are beginning to notice the fans’ backlash over the steep $80 price for the event on DAZN PPV. They’ve now slashed the price to the less painful $69.99.

Unfortunately, the new price point for the Haney-Garcia isn’t nearly low enough for the fans, who are already balking at that number. They want another price drop.

Fans Still See Red: “$40 or We Walk”

The online backlash continues:

“69 bucks? Still a rip-off!”

“Make it $40, or I’m finding a stream…”

“Firesticks to the rescue! Not paying that.”

The undercard is atrocious, and Ryan Garcia has been like he’s a few cans short of a sixbpack during the build-up, talking about his social issues with hardly a mention of his clash with Haney.

Devin’s dad, Bill Haney, is usually the one who does the promoting for him, but he’s not been around much for this promotion.

Without Bill, Devin hasn’t done a good job of creating interest, bragging about himself, and talking about how much of a mismatch his fight with Ryan will be. That’s not exactly what potential PPV buyers want to hear because they already view the fight as a terrible one, with Devin, a sure-thing winner.

Is the Price Drop Too Little, Too Late?

Haney’s last fight against WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis on December 9th reportedly brought in an abysmal 30K on DAZN PPV, which is reason enough for the organizers of the April 20th event to get the price right this time out.

The cold, hard reality is that WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) isn’t a popular fighter and definitely NOT a PPV attraction.

Fans of this era prefer exciting fighters who come forward looking to mix it up, like Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. Haney’s fighting style is archaic and out of fashion.

These late adjustments of 16 days aren’t enough to appease the fans, who are already getting their firesticks ready for April 20th to watch the event free of charge. The promoters are going to have to cave to the fans further, or they’ll be looking at dreadful PPV numbers for this event.

It might be too late for the promoters to save this sinking promotion, considering that many fans have already jumped ship for good reason.