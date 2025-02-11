Anthony Cacace Vs. Leigh Wood = Guaranteed War!

The official announcement yesterday of the junior lightweight showdown that will go down in Nottingham on May 10th got plenty of us excited at the idea of the kind of action we may see on fight night. It really does seem as though the fight between Anthony Cacace and Leigh Wood will be an absolute thriller. The styles of these two men will make it so, it’s just unavoidable.

Irish warrior Cacace, 23-1(8) gave up his IBF 130 pound title, this to avoid mandatory fights he is not interested in having and so as to get himself big and exciting fights that inspire him. It’s no easy thing giving up a major world title, but Cacace has now got himself a fight we could be talking about as a FOTY candidate post-May 10. Wood, 28-3(17) and a former WBA champ at 126 pounds, is itching to get back in the ring after having sat things out over a frustrating period of time. Wood, who will enjoy hometown advantage on May 10, has not boxed since October of 2023, this a far too lengthy inactive spell for such a crowd-pleasing fighter.

So, who wins in May?

Wood, who will turn 37 in August, has already given us at least two very special, indeed thrilling battles – these his wins over Michael Conlan and, last time out, seemingly so long ago now, Josh Warrington. Cacace, who turned 36 earlier this month, sent fans home pumped up after his wins over Joe Cordina and common opponent Warrington. Southpaw Cacace last boxed in September, this the decision win over Warrington. Wood has been stopped twice during his pro career, while Cacace has never been halted.

Fans who show up in Nottingham for this fight will almost certainly not regret having done so. How badly will that long layoff affect Wood? Has Wood had too many wars? Is Cacace going to regret giving up his world title? Will this fight possibly go the distance? These questions and others will be answered come the night of May 10.

Pick: Cacace is the pick to win here, via late stoppage in a genuine slugfest.