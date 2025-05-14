Anthony Cacace Ready To Invade The US For A Big Fight With Tank Davis Or Shakur Stevenson

Belfast’s Anthony Cacace picked up a big and impressive stoppage win over former two-time featherweight champ Leigh Wood at the weekend, and now the southpaw warrior is aiming for the sky. Initially after his ninth round stoppage win over Wood, 36 year old 130 pounder Cacace said he would target a shot at WBC super-featherweight champ O’Shaquie Foster. That fight could still happen, but Cacace, 24-1(9) said his dream fights – the kind of fights he got into boxing for – would be against either Tank Davis or Shakur Stevenson.

Cacace wants Tank or Shakur—“that’s why I got into boxing”

It would be an attempt at another British invasion of the US if Cacace got a shot at either pound-for-pound star, but the man from Northern Ireland says he would make the move up to 135 pounds and travel to America for either fight.

“I’m still making super-featherweight handily enough – I’ve been doing it for years,” Cacace said as he was a guest on the Ariel and Ade show on DAZN. “It’s down to professionalism, and discipline, and the hard work I’ve put in that I can [make 130 pounds] still. But if I can get one of these big fights at lightweight – you know, Shakur Stevenson or Tank Davis – they’re the fights I got into boxing for. So to be in a fight like that, in America, Las Vegas, would just be unbelievable.”

Will the Americans notice? Cacace isn’t waiting around

While it’s entirely possible that neither Tank nor Shakur know too much, if anything, about Cacace, the fact is he is a real talent and it would not be out of the question for him to land one of these big fights. Right now, however, it seems both Davis and Stevenson have other fish to fry – Tank in a rematch with Lamont Roach, and Stevenson in his upcoming fight with William Zepeda.

But Cacace is calling for the ultimate, and again, maybe it can happen for him. As to how it would be if Cacace managed to defeat Tank or Stevenson, would we be saying this would be comparable to the Lloyd Honeyghan-Don Curry shocker from 1986? What a story it would be if Cacace managed to upset Tank or Stevenson.