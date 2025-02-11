Mason: Schofield Has “No Chance” Against Shakur

Abdullah Mason says Floyd ‘Kid Austin’ Schofield has “no chance” of defeating WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson in their fight on February 22nd in Riyadh. Mason sees Shakur (22-0, 10 KOs) doing what he wants against the unbeaten novice Schofield (18, 12 KOs), either sweeping him or knocking him out.

Schofield, 22, doesn’t have the experience against world-level opposition to have a good chance of winning. It’s surprising, or maybe not surprising, that he was selected as Shakur’s opponent for Turki Al-Sheikh’s card.

With Shakur being ramped up for a lucrative unification fight against WBA 135-lb champion Gervonta Davis, it would be too risky for him to fight someone better, like Raymond Muratalla or a rematch with Edwin De Los Santos. Shakur is a good fighter, but his narrow win over De Los Santos in 2023 showed that he’s vulnerable at lightweight against fighters with power. He’s fearful when fighting opposition that can hurt him.

“I feel like Shakur does what he wants in there. Kid Austin has a good style, but I don’t think it’s a style that’s ready for Shakur,” said Abdullah Mason to Fighthype when asked if Floyd ‘Kid Austin’ Schofield has a chance against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson on February 22nd.

Schofield looked so bad in his last fight against Rene Tellez Giron on November 2nd that it’s troubling that Shakur chose him. He admitted that he picked him out because he felt he was getting a lot of attention on social media and thought he would be good at promoting the fight. Since getting the fight, Schofield has been quiet, and very little promotion has been done.

“I feel Shakur might sweep him. He might stop him. I’m not sure how he’s going to fight, but I feel he can do what he wants,” said Mason. “No, I don’t think there’s any chance [Schofield beats Shakur]. Of course, it’s boxing, and there’s a percentage, but I don’t know what that percentage is. To me, I don’t see it.

“There’s no telling. I wanted to be the first one that Shakur is about to do to him,” said Abdullah when asked if he were interested in fighting Kid Austin. After that, it wouldn’t be as fulfilling if I were to fight him, but who knows? Some fighters come back after that and make a great career and end up getting fights after that. If that’s the case, they why not [fight Schofield after he loses to Stevenson].

“As of now, he’s going to let Shakur do what he does with him, and then we’ll see after that,” said Mason.