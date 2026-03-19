Heavyweight camps usually tighten as a bout gets closer, particularly when the opponent brings size and power. Makhmudov has built his record on pressure and physical strength, the kind of style that tends to demand focus in camp. None of that shows up here.

Fury looks comfortable, the kind of comfort that suggests he expects to control what’s coming. He isn’t moving like someone preparing for a physical problem. The session stays relaxed, almost playful, rather than tense or concentrated.

Joseph Parker being there reinforces that mood. He’s a familiar face that Tyson, 37, has worked around before, and the dynamic between them comes across as routine rather than preparation for something unknown.

The environment looks settled instead of one adjusting to a specific threat. There’s also no sign of urgency in how the session is structured. Nothing about it suggests a camp being pushed by what’s ahead.

That doesn’t guarantee anything once the fight starts. Heavyweights don’t always follow expectations, and Makhmudov only needs one opening to change a night.

Still, the way a camp carries itself often tells you how a fight is being viewed internally.

At this stage, Fury’s camp doesn’t look like it’s bracing for a problem. Fury may be assuming the difference between them will decide the fight, but his recent performances suggest he can’t rely on that alone.