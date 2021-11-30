Amir Khan STILL Aims To Avenge Loss To Danny Garcia

Next year, as fans know, Amir Khan will finally face biter domestic rival Kell Brook. But there could be more unfinished business for Khan in 2022. Speaking with the Daily Star, Khan said there are “still big fights out there for me,” and that chief among these is a return with Garcia, who took Khan out way back in their 2012 fight. First, Khan must beat Brook, but after that it could be the long awaited rematch with Garcia.

“There’s still big fights out there for me,” Khan insisted. “I’ve always wanted to avenge that loss against Danny Garcia and he’s still around. That’s one fight I’ve always wanted. I’m not thinking about defeat (against Brook) because it just can’t happen. At the end of the day, I can’t see him winning this fight. He hasn’t got the skill set and timing, he has taken so much wear and tear in his last few fights I think he has no chance.”

Fans agree that the winner of the Khan-Brook fight will be the man who has the most left. But if Brook has seen better days then so has Khan. Despite the fight being miles too late in taking place there is still some intrigue in Brook Vs. Khan. Khan, who is being trained by Terence Crawford’s main man, Brian “BoMac” McIntyre, will head across to Colorado this week to begin training for the February 19th fight. Whether or not Khan’s new trainer can add anything new to his game at this late stage in his boxing career remains to be seen (how many trainers has Khan worked with during his career now?)

But Khan is still hungry, he is still ambitious and he insists he is not looking at the upcoming Brook fight as his swansong, as a one-fight deal. Garcia – last seen losing a wide decision to Errol Spence in a failed welterweight title challenge – is looking at returning to action as a 154 pounder so who knows if Khan would be willing to go up in weight to attempt to get revenge over the man who shocked him down at super-lightweight almost a decade ago? Like the Khan-Brook fight, there would still be some fan interest in a Garcia-Khan II.

And imagine if Khan were to win both fights, this at the age of 35!