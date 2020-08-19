Amir Khan Wants To Be Oscar De La Hoya’s Comeback Foe (but what do the fans think?)

Amir Khan has put out a tweet in which he suggests his services as Oscar De La Hoya’s comeback opponent. As fans know, former multiweight champ De La Hoya has been training hard and is “seriously thinking about it,” as in returning to the ring sometime in the first quarter of next year. And Khan, who hasn’t fought for over a year himself, is interested in welcoming the 47-year-old back to the ring.

“I heard @OscarDeLaHoya is thinking of making a comeback. Oscar De La Hoya Vs Amir Khan,” Khan wrote on his twitter page.

I heard @OscarDeLaHoya is thinking of making a come back. Oscar Dela Hoya Vs Amir Khan 🇲🇽🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/lBj2RqhML8 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 19, 2020

Already, plenty of fight fans have laid into Khan for even suggesting the fight. Why, these fans have asked, is Khan “avoiding” a big domestic fight with Kell Brook and calling out a 47-year-old? Others have some interest is actually seeing a De La Hoya Vs. Khan clash in 2021.

In this crazy world, who knows, maybe this is a fight that could actually happen. We’ve sure seen some crazy match-ups get done over the years. 33-year-old Khan is looking towards the end of his career, of how he should exit the sport, while De La Hoya has renewed desire to get back in there. De La Hoya has spoken of aiming to return as a 154 pounder, so that might be too big for Khan.

Even at age 47, and inactive since 2008, a 154 pound De La Hoya would perhaps prove too big and too strong for Khan. It would be the ultimate humiliation for Khan if he were to be knocked out by a man closing in on his 50th birthday, one Khan would perhaps never recover from. And what a terrible way to go out!

In all likelihood, a De La Hoya-Khan fight won’t happen, and nor should it. Again, plenty of fans have heavily criticized Khan for even suggesting it. But then again, in a day and age where we (might) have a Mike Tyson-Roy Jones fight (combined age 105 years), just about anything seems possible.