Tank Davis to Treat Jake Paul Like a Human ATM

Jake Paul (12-1, 7 KOs) rocked up to New York like a Poundland Rocky, chin out, chest puffed, thinking he’s Mayweather with a TikTok account. Opposite him, Gervonta “Tank” Davis (30-0-1, 28 KOs) looked like a man who just found a winning lottery ticket in his pocket. November 14 at Miami’s Kaseya Center, Netflix streams this to 300 million screens. And who’s paying? Jake Paul — with his chin.

Jake’s fans? The usual suspects. Hoodie up, ring light on, Monster can in hand. Keyboard warriors screaming “Jake’s built different, bro!” as they upload another “reaction” video. The same lads who couldn’t tell a jab from a jam doughnut

Jake Paul’s Script vs Tank’s Smirk

Jake’s greatest hits were all there. “My reach, my size, his defense has holes.” Holes? The only hole will be the crater left when Tank lands. Then came the gem: “Belts collect dust. What I’ve done is unprecedented.” Mate, unprecedented at what? Selling merch to teenagers who think boxing is Fortnite with gloves?

Tank didn’t even try. “Whoop-de-doo,” he deadpanned when told Jake reckons he’ll outbox him. Then, “He’ll last a couple rounds, then it gets hot, and you know how that ends.” Translation: Tank’s not sweating — he’s clocking in for a shift, collecting a bonus, and leaving Jake face-down like a club bouncer tossing out a drunk.

Netflix Sells the Circus, Tank Banks the Cash

Nakisa Bidarian puffed it up like a dodgy car salesman: “There will be a victor.” No kidding, Sherlock. The victor’s Tank, the loser’s Jake’s jawline, and the only thing getting robbed is Netflix’s servers when Jake’s fanboys flood the comments yelling “Rigged!”

Let’s be blunt. Netflix doesn’t care about “boxing.” They care about hashtags, thumbnails, and watching Jake’s fan army meltdown online. Jake’s legacy? A TikTok remix of him face-first on the canvas. Tank’s legacy? Paid.

Tank said it himself: “Every time I fight, it’s fireworks.” Yeah, fireworks for his accountant. For Jake, it’s a bonfire, and he’s the wood.

My Take

Jake Paul’s fanbase — the “subscribe now, merch link in bio” crew, the “smash that like button” army — actually believe this is Rocky IV. They’ll be on Reddit typing “Jake’s bigger, bro, Tank’s too small.” They said the same about KSI, and we saw how that circus ended.

Here’s the blunt truth: this is easy money for Tank. Jake’s chin is a scratchcard and Tank’s just itching to cash it. Paul’s there for content, Tank’s there for commas. The purists will moan, the YouTube lot will spam clown emojis, and Tank Davis will leave Miami with heavier pockets and lighter knuckles.

Jake’s legacy? Another meme. Tank’s legacy? Paid.

Fight Details

Date : Friday, November 14, 2025

Start time : 8 PM ET / 1 AM UK (Saturday)

Venue : Kaseya Center, Miami, Florida

Streaming : Netflix (no additional cost)

Format: Exhibition, 195 lbs max, 10 rounds, 12 oz gloves, USADA testing, judges scoring

Fight Card