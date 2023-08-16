Alycia Baumgardner’s Career In Jeopardy After Positive Drug Test

Yet more bad news with regards to another big name from the sport, in fact a reigning world champion, failing a drugs test. Just days after it was reported how Dillian Whyte’s drugs test had adverse findings, this putting Whyte’s career in jeopardy and forcing the cancelling of his rematch with Anthony Joshua, comes news that female star Alycia Baumgardner has also failed a drugs test.

According to multiple reports along with an official Matchroom statement, the reigning unified super-featherweight champion tested positive for a banned steroid – Mesterolone – before her July 15 rematch fight with Christina Linardatou. As per these reports, Baumgardner’s A sample came back positive; the pre-fight test conducted on July 12. The obvious question fans will have is, why was the fight permitted to go ahead? The Matchroom statement says they were not informed about the positive test until August 12.

So the fight went ahead, with Baumgardner winning a decision, with the 29 year old avenging the sole loss of her pro career as she improved to 14-1(7). But now, Baumgardner’s very career is in as much jeopardy as is Whyte’s, her world titles also at risk. This is yet another bad blow for the sport and fans, experts, fellow (clean) fighters are absolutely sick if this seemingly ‘everyone-is-doing-it’ cheating.

Baumgardner will no doubt claim her innocence, and like any fighter she has the right to appeal and go through the procedure we are all so familiar with these days. A full investigation will now take place. You know the drill.

In terms of fighters failing drugs tests, things really have got out of hand. What on earth can be done to stop this disturbing trend? Who on earth knows! Baumgardner, a superb fighter who has scored some big wins as well as scoring some chilling KO’s (see her frightening KO of Terri Harper from 2021), will now face the inevitable scrutiny, with former opponents wondering out loud if she “took something” before their fight.

Again, Baumgardner has to be given the benefit of the doubt, and her B sample may now be tested. But if Fremont’s Baumgardner cannot clear her name, the sport will lose another exciting fighter.