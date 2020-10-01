After His Worst Ever Experience In The Ring – Muhammad Ali Was Still Capable Of Having Us In Tears (of laughter)

It was awful. It has been widely referred to as the fight that never should have happened. It was a brutally one-sided fight that brought grown men to tears. It was the Larry Holmes vs. Muhammad Ali fight. 40 years ago, it took place – October 2, 1980, Las Vegas – yet every single fan who witnessed the sad spectacle live remembers it vividly all these years later.

Never – never – has as great a fighter gone out in such utterly depressing fashion. Yet it could have been much worse for Ali. To his dying day, Ali’s former doctor, Ferdie Pacheco (having left Ali in 1977, having seen enough; the deterioration of the Champ’s kidneys, in particular, troubling the good doctor), stated that “everyone involved in the fight should have gone to jail.”

It’s been written how Ali – who had overdosed on thyroid pills before the fight, these prescribed to him by a far less honorable doctor – could have suffered anything from a stroke to bleeding in the head that awful night. Instead, Ali, THE bravest and in so many ways the toughest heavyweight ever, lived on in an ever-declining condition.

Pacheco said the Parkinson’s Ali suffered from for so many years would still have afflicted him. Still, it may not have been so severe, so all-consuming had Ali retired years before he actually, eventually, did do.

But as badly beaten as Ali really was by Holmes, as sad as the whole unnecessary fight was, Ali the great man was still capable of cheering up the depressed and deflated fans who so loved – and still love – him.

Showing yet more of his immense character, Ali, instead of hiding away as many, many other fighters would have done in his place, agreed to appear on TV with both Holmes and Howard Cosell, to both analyze and look back on the worst fight of his life, as well as speak about his immediate future. Imagine for a moment how unpleasant a thing this must have been for as proud and as egotistical a person as Ali.