Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams Jr. Canceled

BLK Prime has canceled the Adrien Broner vs. Michael Williams Jr show for February 25th due to an injury sustained. Williams Jr suffered a jaw during sparring and couldn’t take the fight at The Gateway Center in College Park, Georgia.

According to BLK Prime, the Broner-Williams Jr will be postponed until later. They plan on getting a “new opponent” for the former four division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs).

It’s unknown when the 33-year-old Broner will fight next because it would be really pushing it if an opponent was thrown in with him on eight days’ notice.

That wouldn’t be fair to the opponent, and not even Broner, who at this point in his career is vulnerable against fringe-level opposition, as we witnessed in his last fight two years ago when he came close to losing to Jovanie Santiago.

Broner has had horrible luck as far as getting an opponent for his February 25th date on BLK Prime. Before Williams Jr’s injury cancellation, Broner had seen two other scheduled opponents, Hank Lundy and Ivan Redkach, pulled from fighting him on the February 25th date.

Broner, 33, came into training camp looking obese from two years of inactivity and good eating, but he’s done a remarkable job of tracking the weight off and looks nothing like the chunky fighter he’d started camp with many months ago.

Hopefully, Broner can maintain his conditioning because the last thing he needs is to have to go through another fat farm when they find an opponent for him.

“I worked my a** off, and I see what the bottom really looked like for the first time,” said Adrien Broner in response to his opponent Michael Williams Jr suffering an injury and needing to pull out of their February 25th fight on BLK Prime PPV.

“I looked in the mirror, and I told myself I am not that person, and I got off my a** and went to work! These last four months, I got in amazing shape, and I’m in a great space in my life.

“I know this ain’t the WWF, but right now I feel like Triple H cause I’m back healthy, happy, and hungry. Sorry to all my fans, but I will continue this journey support me, and I fight for you,” said Broner.

Despite losing a lot of weight, Broner’s hand speed and punching power didn’t look any better than it had in his past fights. He’s lost a lot of speed due to age, and his power was never phenomenal at 140 and 147.



