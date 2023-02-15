Adrien Broner sounding worried about Michael Williams Jr clash

Adrien Broner refuses to take his focus off his next opponent Michael Williams Jr to discuss his next two fights on his lucrative eight-figure, 12-month, multi-fight contract with BLK Prime.

The way Broner has been talking since the fight with Williams Jr was made, he sounds very worried as if he cannot afford to lose this fight.

For boxing fans that have grown accustomed to seeing Broner act supremely confident going into his fights, it’s strange to see AB sounding concerned and almost fearful, which could be a red flag.

Does BLK Prime have an escape clause?

It’s unclear whether BLK Prime has an escape clause in their contract with the fading 33-year-old former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) if he loses against his tune-up opponent Williams Jr (20-1, 13 KOs) on February 25th at the Gateway Center Arena, in College Park, Georgia.

It would make sense if BLK Prime does have a method of exciting their contract with Broner if he falls apart at this stage against the little known 23-year-old Williams Jr because if he can’t beat a fighter at this level, there’s no point in AB fighting contenders at 140 and most certainly not WBC light welterweight champion Regis Prograis.

“I’ve been training so hard that I don’t care who I’m inside the ring with,” said Adrien Broner to the DAZN Boxing Show when asked about how he’s mentally adjusted to his frequent change of opponents for his February 25th fight, which is now against Michael Williams Jr.

“I know it’s different opponents, but I’ve been boxing for so long. Of course, strategies are changing, but I’ve been boxing for so long, and I’ve been in front of so many different styles. Once I get in there and make my adjustments, I’ll be alright.

“I ain’t going to lie to you. I’m not really worried about that,” said Broner when asked who are his next two opponents on his hitlist after he faces Michael Williams Jr on February 25th.

“My main focus right now is Michael Williams Jr. Anything after that comes after that. Then you can ask me, and I’ll probably give you names, but right now, I’m so focused on little Michael right now,” said 5’6″ Broner about the much taller 6’1″ Williams Jr.

“What I can say about BLK Prime is, he’s a stand-up guy. Everything he told me he was going to do has been done and now it’s just time for me to perform.

“I think this company will be one of the biggest platforms for boxers, honestly,” said Broner about BLK Prime, who recently signed him to a multi-fight, eight-figure, 12-month contract for 2023.



