Adrien Broner says Tank Davis can make Mayweather type money

Adrien Broner says he believes Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis has the potential to build the same type of billion dollar fortune that Floyd Mayweather Jr has with the help of his adviser Al Haymon making the right moves behind the scenes.

According to Broner, for the popular lightweight champion Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) to make the kind of money Mayweather has accumulated in the last seven years, he’s going to need to do the following:

Change how he interacts with fans – more involvement

Face these fighters: Ryan Garcia, Shakur Stevenson, Devin Haney, Frank Martin & Vasyl Lomachenko

Keeping out of trouble

Although Broner didn’t mention Tank Davis needing to stay out of trouble with the law, that’s got to be a significant issue for him because if he gets put in jail or prison, his career will evaporate depending on how long he serves.

We all saw what happened with promising heavyweight Ike Ibeabutchi when his career was wrecked when he served time in prison from 1999 to 2014.

Gervonta will need to give more interviews like he’s done recently and stop deleting all his Tweets on social media minutes after posting them. It’s an odd self-defeating habit Tank, and he’s got to break it.

“That ain’t Floyd. It’s Al Haymon,” said Adrien Broner to Round Da Way Podcast, responding to the host complimenting Floyd Mayweather Jr for having such a great business mind in building fabulous wealth.

“You’re not listening to what I’m saying. You keep saying he [Mayweather] did this; he did that. Al Haymon [is the one that is behind Mayweather building his fortune].

“How can you do that when you have a person [Haymon] saying, ‘You made this in your last fight. I can promise you you’ll make this.

“‘I’m going to put you in front. I ain’t going to be seen on no cameras. I’m going to let you run everything. I’m going to put you in the front. It’s going to be all you, but I’m going to make sure you get this type of money.’

“There can be,” said Broner when asked if there can be another fighter that makes the kind of money that Mayweather has. “There’s one [Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis] on the rise that can do it.

“He can do it, but there are some things that he’s going to have to change or open up a little bit more to the fans. But I really think Tank can do it. He’s got the following to do it.

“It’s not as big as Floyd’s yet, but it’s getting bigger. But fights like Ryan Garcia got to happen, but fights like Shakur Stevenson got to happen, but fights like Haney got to happen for him to get that type of money, and he will,” said Broner.