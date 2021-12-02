Adrien Broner Promises Ring Return “Soon;” Jessie Vargas Responds

An Adrien Broner ring return? A return fight between Broner and Jessie Vargas? Does either scenario get you in any way excited, interested even? Broner, who has been making a habit of making more headlines due to his legal issues compared to anything he is doing in the ring, took to social media to post the following vow: “I will be back in that ring SOON.”

Jessie Vargas, who boxed “The Problem” to a drawback in April of 2018, took the time to respond to Broner’s message: “Let me know when you want to do it again,” Vargas wrote.

So when will Broner, 34-4-1(24) fight again, against whom, and where? Do you even care? Broner has not boxed since February of this year, when he picked up a UD over little-known foe Jovanie Santiago. Broner, who had weight issues, did not look great then and at age 32 Broner doesn’t figure to have gotten any better. Just what weight will Broner fight at if/when he does return? It’s not shock Broner is looking at fighting again, he needs the money and, a stab at a rap career aside, how else can Broner make money?

Still a man who can proudly claim to having never been stopped in a fight, Broner could be used as a stepping stone type foe. Broner won’t like that idea, yet if the money is good then maybe he would have no choice but to accept? As for Vargas, 29-3-2(11), he has not fought since February of 2020, when he was decisioned over 12 by Mikey Garcia. At age 34, Vargas might have less attractive options at his disposal than Broner. A return between Broner and Vargas would possibly give us a decent enough fight but no-one is exactly calling for it.

Eddie Hearn wants Broner to fight Conor Benn (or at least he did), but “The Problem” doesn’t seem interested. Can Broner even make the welterweight limit these days? Broner still sees himself as a star, and as an elite fighter, but those world championship days seem a long time ago now, don’t they?

Who could Broner fight next, to make things interesting?