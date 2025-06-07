Brandon Moore Moore Gets The Win, But Not The Finish – Boxing Results

Brandon Moore got the job done — but it wasn’t pretty. The 18-1 heavyweight contender kept his USBA title on Friday night at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, New York, grinding out a technical unanimous decision win over previously unbeaten Stanley Wright (14-1, 11 KOs) in the DAZN main event.

Moore dropped Wright hard in round two, flashing the power that’s made him one of Salita Promotions’ top hopefuls. But momentum shifted in round three after an accidental headbutt opened a nasty cut over Moore’s eye. The action never fully recovered.

The ringside physician let it continue for another couple of rounds, but by round five, the blood was flowing, and the referee had seen enough. Since the cut came from a clash of heads, the fight went to the scorecards — and Moore walked away with wide scores of 49-45, 50-44, and 50-44.

“I wanted the stoppage. Everyone saw it coming,” Moore said. “I dropped him early, and if that cut doesn’t happen, he’s done in a few more rounds.”

“These guys can’t do anything with my jab. I’m big, tall, American, black, and undefeated. That’s what I bring to the table.”

He made it clear who he wants next: Jared Anderson. Whether he gets that step up remains to be seen.

Crews-Dezurn Gets Pushed, Retains Her Belts

In the co-main, Franchón Crews-Dezurn (10-2, 2 KOs) held off a determined Citlalli Ortiz (4-2, 1 KO) to retain her unified WBC and WBA super middleweight titles. It was Crews-Dezurn’s promotional debut with Salita, and it didn’t come easy.

Ortiz, a 2024 Olympian, walked through the taller champion’s early output and turned the fight into a phone booth brawl. The rounds were rough and gritty, but Crews-Dezurn managed to do enough on the outside in just enough rounds. Two judges gave it to her. One had it even.

“I knew she’d come to fight, but this is my weight, my world, my division,” Crews-Dezurn said post-fight.

Toussaint Hands Hicks First Loss, Snatches The USBA Belt

Wendy Toussaint (17-3, 7 KOs) had a point to prove and made it loud. He handed Joseph Hicks Jr. (12-1, 8 KOs) his first loss and walked away with the USBA junior middleweight title after 10 tough rounds.

Hicks, a decorated amateur, struggled to keep up with Toussaint’s pressure and volume. The veteran kept walking him down, landed the bigger shots, and made it rough. The judges saw it as a majority decision, but most at ringside thought it should’ve been unanimous.

“He’s good, but I’ve seen better,” Toussaint said. “That was my belt all night.”

Pagan Outboxes Bernadin, Breaks Win Streak

Joshua James Pagan (13-0, 4 KOs) outclassed James Bernadin (13-3-1, 6 KOs) over eight rounds in a high-level chess match. Both men had moments, but Pagan took over in the second half with sharper combinations and better footwork.

He snapped Bernadin’s three-fight win streak and showed he’s ready for a ten-round step-up next.

Lozada Blitzes Vargas In Under A Minute

Ashleyann Lozada (2-0, 1 KO), Puerto Rico’s first female Olympian, wasted no time introducing herself to the pro stage. She destroyed Carmen Vargas (5-4-1) in less than a minute, swarming her with clean combinations and forcing a first-round TKO.

“This was a statement,” Lozada said. “I’m here to run through everyone in this division.”

Mills Shocks Crowd With First-Round KO

Bryce Mills (19-1, 7 KOs) got the biggest crowd reaction of the night — and he earned it. In front of his home fans, he flattened Aaron Aponte (12-3-1, 3 KOs) with a perfectly timed counter right hook in the first round.

It was over as soon as it landed. Aponte tried to beat the count but had no legs left. Mills barely broke a sweat.

“That’s how you open a show,” he grinned after.

Pryce Taylor Delivers Another Brutal Stoppage

Brooklyn’s Pryce Taylor (8-0, 6 KOs) made it three knockouts in a row in 2025 with a dominant fourth-round TKO over Ed Fountain (14-9, 7 KOs). Taylor stalked, punished, and overwhelmed Fountain with size and power.

It’s only a matter of time before Taylor gets thrown into the deeper waters of the heavyweight scene.

Smith Opens The Night With Clean Win

Da’Velle Smith (12-0, 8 KOs) kicked off the card with a steady, tactical win over Atlanta’s Antonio Todd (17-13, 1 NC, 9 KOs). Smith used movement and precision to bank rounds. Todd had moments, but Smith stayed disciplined and earned scorecards of 78-74 and 77-75 twice.

