R.I.P James Cook – The Former British And European Champ Dies After Cancer Battle

In sad news, it has been reported by numerous sources that he will have to say goodbye to one of the sport’s genuine nice guys. James Cook, who reigned as both British and European super-middleweight champion during his career, has died at age 66, this after losing a battle with bladder cancer.

Cook, who boxed with poise and brilliance, was diagnosed with bladder cancer earlier this year and he soon began treatment. Sadly, however, his condition worsened and he passed away in a London hospital.

Born in Jamaica, Cook moved to London at the age of just nine, this with his mother, and he was raised on a tough council estate. Cook loved cricket but he found success in the ring. A noted puncher at amateur level, Cook nevertheless failed to win the London ABAs, the decisions that went against him being judged unfair ones by plenty of people.

Going pro in 1982, Cook would go on to box at Wembley and at The Royal Albert Hall. A classy boxer with a high ring IQ, Cook would face notables such as Graciano Rocchigiani, this in just his 13th pro fight, Michael Watson (a good win for Cook, one that looked even better soon afterwards, with Watson going on to reach elite level), Herol Graham, Errol Christie (another fine win for Cook), Sam Storey (a win), and Mark Kaylor (also a win).

Cook never did fight for a world title but he was absolutely world class and he fought on the road quite a bit. It was the win over Storey in October of 1990 that saw Cook become British champion, while he won the European title in his very next fight, this is March of 1991 when he travelled to Paris to decision Pierre Frank Winterstein.

Cook retained the European title twice, before Frank Nicotra, another French fighter, defeated him in 1992, this by quick first round stoppage. Cook later became a two-time British champion, this in 1993, when he decisioned Fidel Castro Smith to take the vacant title. Cook would fight three more times, before retiring after losing the British title on a decision against Cornelius Carr, this in March of 1994.

Cook’s final numbers read 25-10(14). After hanging up the gloves, Cook became a fine boxing trainer. In 2007, Cook was awarded an MBE for “his outstanding work with the young people of Hackney’s notorious Murder Mile.”

Expect plenty of tributes to come in at this sad time. James Cook was admired and respected by all.