Wardley Defies Odds with Miracle Knockout of Huni – Boxing Results

An exhausted and well-beaten-looking Fabio Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs) pulled off a miracle 10th-round knockout of Justis Huni (12-1, 7 KOs) to win the WBA interim heavyweight title on Saturday night at Portman Road in Ipswich, England.

A beat up looking, Wardley, 30, flattened Huni with a right hand in the 10th round that folded him backwards. Although Huni beat the count, the British referee pulled the plug on it. Huni was clearly up, but it was one of those weird stoppages that you see from time to time.

Wardley’s Miracle KO Win

Before the knockout, it had been a one-sided affair with the much younger Huni, 26, taking advantage of his superior technical skills to outbox Wardley

By the seventh round, Fabio’s face was swollen, and he looked very, very tired. You could tell from looking at Wardley that he wasn’t going to make it the distance. He was too exhausted and spent most of his time clinching from rounds 6 to 9.

The victory for Wardley puts him in the position to challenge WBA ‘regular’ heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev for his title later this year. That’s not the fight that Wardley or his promoter are likely hoping for. They’ll want the winner of the July 19th undisputed championship fight between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.

Wardley’s Limitations Exposed

That would be a total mismatch for either of those two champions to defend against Wardley. They’re on another level talent-wise than Wardley. It’s better for fans for Fabio to stick to fighting the 43-year-old Pulev next for his WBA secondary title. That would be a more competitive one than if Wardley were to challenge Usyk or Dubois for the four belts.

Despite losing, Huni exposed Wardley as a very average, one-dimensional fighter in the Chisora-esque mold. He’s a very limited fighter. It would have been more interesting if Wardley had fought a better heavyweight like Agit Kabayel tonight instead of the Aussie, Huni. Kabayel should be the one who is getting these kinds of fights, but he’s being frozen out.