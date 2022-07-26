Adrien Broner and Omar Figueroa Jr Are Ready To Meet At The Crossroads

Adrien “The Problem” Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs), had a great start to his boxing career as he became a four-time world champion in four different weight classes. In recent years his performance inside of the ring has become slightly inconsistent, but the raw and uncut sound bites he provides have stayed true to form. The 32-year-old will make his return to the squared circle August 20 live on Showtime from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida against former WBC lightweight champion Omar Figueroa Jr. (28-2-1, 19 KOs).

On July 19, Broner was set to participate in a virtual press conference, and he decided to throw his first verbal jabs at the two men he views as his opponents outside of the ring. Broner expressed his frustration and directed it towards Al Haymon and Showtime Sports Executive Stephen Espinoza due to the fact that Broner felt the press conference should have been a bigger event.

“I’m gonna be 100% honest with you Brian, I ain’t with none of this sh-t they got going on. I feel like Al Haymon and Stephen Espinoza is bullsh-ttin because why is we doing a press conference on a computer? They don’t do Floyd’s sh-t on no f—in computer when he fights a YouTuber. They don’t do nobody else sh-t on a computer, but they want to do my sh-t on a computer, so that’s telling me they don’t give a f–k about me. So when you say it’s f–k me, it’s f–k y’all.”

Broner continued to state his displeasure with the lack of effort put into the press conference. Showtime moderator Brian Custer had to dig down deep to hold in his laughter. Broner signed off with his final statement of, “Y’all trippin. So what I’ma do… I’ma get the f–k up on outta here and go back to sleep y’all.”

Brian Custer attempted to explain to Broner that due to the pandemic, the preliminary press conference is a zoom call, and then on fight week they have the in person press conference. Even though Custer explained the protocol, Broner still decided to exit the virtual conference. The next day via Instagram, Broner posted an apology stating he was just frustrated with things that are going on in his life, and he doesn’t have a problem with Al Haymon or Showtime Boxing.

Both Broner and Figueroa are over the age of 30, and they are well aware of the fact that at this stage of their careers they can’t waste any opportunities. When a reporter emphasized Broner’s age during a Media Q&A, Broner gave an immediate response. “Hey man, you talkin to me like I’m 65 years old. Do you know who you talkin to? I’m AB, man… Adrien Broner. You trippin.”

On August 20 Adrien “The Problem” Broner and Omar “Panterita” Figueroa Jr. will finally meet in the squared circle. Both men have reached the pinnacle of success, and they also have experienced a decline in their respective boxing careers. Broner and Figueroa Jr. view this fight as a big opportunity as it relates to the winner taking a step in the right direction to once again become a contender, and the loser facing the task of making tough career decisions such as fighting on a lower scale or possibly retiring from the sport of boxing.