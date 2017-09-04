Adonis Stevenson-Badou Jack: A light-heavyweight rumble we need to see

Badou Jack: 1-0(1) as a light-heavyweight. Adonis Stevenson: 29-1(24) at 175. It might seem a mismatch, but it could also be viewed as one of the most exciting light-heavyweight fights that could be made today.

Jack, a former super-middleweight champ, jumped up seven-pounds and ripped the WBA light-heavy belt from tough and capable Welshman Nathan Cleverly on the huge Mayweather-McGregor “Money Fight” of August 26. Now, the Swedish-born two-weight champ wants all the gold at 175 – Andre Ward and Adonis Stevenson; but not particularly in that order.





Jack, a throwback to the old days, wants to face the best, the absolute best, and as such – even before his 5th round win over Cleverly – he called out both pound-for-pound best Ward and lineal light-heavyweight king Stevenson. Either fight would be interesting to see, and exciting, but Jack, 21-1-3(13) really wants “Superman” Stevenson, 29-1(24).

Thankfully, the lethal-punching southpaw has responded in kind, telling Premier Boxing Champions that he is “ready” to fight Jack.

“It was a good performance. He beat Cleverly. So now he called me out and I’m ready,” Stevenson said. “I’m ready to fight and I’m ready to unify the title. For Andre Ward or him (Jack) I’m ready. It doesn’t matter to me which one.”

In all truth, fight fans don’t really care which fight happens next; so interesting are both possibilities. Ward, undefeated, is the pound-for-pound best, while Jack might just be the biggest and baddest addition to the light-heavywweight division. If we get either fight – Ward-Jack or Stevenson-Jack – we fans will be quite happy.





Stevenson, though, has the kind of sheer punching power that can end ANY fight, and he against the new WBA 175 pound belt-holder seems to be an easier fight to make than either Stevenson or Jack against “S.O.G” Ward.

We’ll take it. And then, hopefully, the winner will then face Ward if he is still doing his stuff at 175. The light-heavyweight division of today is arguably as interesting and as exciting as it was in the 1990s.