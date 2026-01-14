Another question follows naturally. How long can Mason stay at 135 pounds. He is young, but his frame suggests the cut will not get easier. Many fans already see super lightweight as his eventual home, where durability and power might translate more cleanly. Some even talk about future title runs across divisions, though that remains distant speculation.

Defense and durability are also part of the conversation. Mason has been dropped earlier in his career and went through a hard fight with Noakes that tested his composure. Those moments have not slowed him, but they have shaped the debate. Some fans argue those flaws are correctable. Others want to see him placed with opponents whose job is to push him backward and make him uncomfortable.

Taken together, the tone around Mason remains positive. He is viewed as a potential long-term figure, not a novelty. At the same time, there is a clear desire for proof rather than projection. For now, nothing has changed beyond the discussion itself. Until a fight is set, the questions stay where they are, waiting on the calendar rather than the comment sections.