A Surprising Endorsement: Errol Spence Throws His Weight Behind Crawford’s Challenge to Canelo

Errol Spence Jr. is pulling for Terence Crawford to upset superstar Canelo Alvarez tonight in their legacy fight on Turki Alalshikh’s event on Netflix.

A Surprisingly Unbitter Defeat

Despite taking a bad beating in his ninth-round knockout loss to Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) two years ago on July 29, 2023, the former unified three-belt welterweight champion Spence isn’t bitter about the defeat.

Errol is still picking Crawford to dethrone undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) in their blockbuster match at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A win for Crawford, especially if it’s by knockout, makes Spence’s loss look less bad. He hasn’t fought since that defeat.

FYI I’m going for Crawford. — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) September 13, 2025

A Boxer Relegated to Doorman

Somehow, it still looks bad that Spence is hoping for Crawford to win, because it makes him look like he’s been relegated to being his doorman outside of his expensive apartment building, subservient to him.

Fans would prefer that Errol be fiery, bitter, and biting in his comments to Bud. Spence lost a battle to Crawford, but it doesn’t mean he lost the war. He should have retooled by now instead of sitting on the sidelines, not fighting for two years, and seemingly given up on his career.

More to Lose: A Crawford Claim

“I have more to lose than him,” Crawford told ESPN. “There are so many people who can’t wait to say that I’m not as good as people thought I was. But Canelo has something to lose, too, because it would tarnish his career if a fighter came up two weight classes and beat him.”

Crawford could be right. He does have “more to lose: than Canelo, as if he is beaten tonight, the fans will say that he was never the fighter that many naive people had thought he was. They’d continue to bash Crawford, pointing out these reasons why he was overly hyped from winning his first 41 fights:

Doubters Await a Crawford Loss