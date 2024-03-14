A Cursed Rematch? Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall II Postponed....Again!

It might just seem to so many fight fans that the long-awaited return fight between bitter, bad blood 140 British rivals Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is what could be called a cursed fight. Once again, for the third time, the rematch has been postponed.

As per a message from Mike Coppinger, Taylor has suffered an injury, and the return fight, set for April 27, will not now take place until some time in late May at the earliest.

“The Josh Taylor-Jack Catterall rematch has been postponed…..again,” Coppinger writes on social media. “Taylor suffered an injury that forced him to withdraw from the April 27 return bout with Catterall in Leeds, England, sources told ESPN. Taylor-Catterall 2 expected to be rescheduled as soon as late May.”

This is of course bad news, maybe even disheartening news. The trouble, and the delay we have seen as these two tense rivals have failed to fight again, has left some fans wondering if the rematch is in fact doomed, or cursed.

The first fight, which took place way back in February of 2022, saw then unified 140 pound king Taylor retain his belts via a most controversial decision, with so many people feeling fellow southpaw Catterall had done enough to have earned the points win that instead went to Taylor.

Now, after those at times nasty, at times entertaining press conferences to hype the rematch, we will have to play the waiting game for a little while longer. Just what injury Taylor has suffered remains to be confirmed, but it’s fair to say both fighters will be gutted at today’s news. As are we fans.

Let’s hope this rematch does finally happen at the third time of rescheduling.