William Zepeda: Eyes on Title Shots After Hughes Clash

Unbeaten lightweight contender William Zepeda is ready for his 12-round headliner contest this Saturday night against Maxi Hughes, live on DAZN at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

#1 Zepeda (29-0, 25 KOs) would like soon to challenge Shakur Stevenson for his WBC lightweight title. If Zepeda is victorious against veteran Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KOs), Golden Boy Promotions boss Oscar De La Hoya would like to make that fight next for Zepeda.

Stevenson will be fighting on July 6h, but his promoters at Top Rank are rumored to be using one of the fighters they promoter rather using an outside opponent.

With Shakur coming out of retirement and a lackluster performance against Edward De Los Santos, Top Rank won’t take the chance of matching him against a dangerous puncher like William Zepeda.

Aiming for the Top: Shakur Stevenson and Gervonta Davis

“I would love to fight Shakur at some point,” said William Zepeda to Fighthype, talking about his interest in challenging WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson. “I’ve seen Shakur fight, and I know I have the tools to defeat him and give this good fight for Golden Boy and Mexico.

“The same way I’m looking up, I also have to look down to the guys that are coming after me. Guys like Kid Austin, who has a lot of talent, so I need to be careful about the guys that are not only above me but will come up and eventually face me,” said Zepeda.

The 27-year-old Zepeda can’t afford to overlook Hughes, as he’s got excellent boxing skills, and he could cause an upset if he’s not 100% focused on Saturday’s fight.

Hughes was robbed in his last fight against former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr. last July in Shawnee, Oklahoma, and most feel he should have won.

“We would appreciate a fight like that. He’s only top. Eventually, we will face each other, and it’ll be a great fight,” said Zepeda about his interest in challenging Gervonta Davis for his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title.

Focus on Hughes: Explosive Fight Promised

“Don’t miss it. There’s going to be explosions in the ring, and we’re happy,” said Zepeda about his headliner this Saturday, March 16th, against Maxi Hughes, live on DAZN.

Zepeda will need to cut off the ring on Hughes because he’s an excellent mover, and will be on the move the entire fight, jabbing and landing potshots.