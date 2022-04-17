Ugas speaks after loss to Errol Spence

Yordenis Ugas spoke on Sunday for the first time since losing his WBA welterweight title to Errol Spence Jr. last Saturday night in a tenth-round knockout loss.

Ugas, 35, suffered a fractured right orbital bone, and he subsequently spent the night at a hospital. IBF/WBC 147lb champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) hit Ugas in his right eye with a left uppercut in the seventh, and from that moment on, the fight become “more difficult.”

Ugas (27-5, 12 KOs) wanted to apologize for not being able to thank his boxing fans immediately after the contest at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Before the injury occurred, Ugas and Spence were essentially knotted up at 3-3. But Ugas was injured in the seventh, Spence ran away with the fight, hitting hit with everything but the kitchen sink, and yet he took his best shots without once going down.

Ugas first words since the fight

“First of all I wanted to apologize for not coming to thank everyone who was supporting me in person after the fights, I have a fracture in my eye, and in the next few days, the doctors will say how they will treat it.

“Last night, I spent all morning in a hospital and I write these words with only one eye, the other one is still closed. But very important for me to write it for you ❤️.

“I want to thank and thank my family, my team, and every person who was supporting me. I want to congrats Errol Spence Jr, a great champ.. and sharing the ring with him was an honor, he came as always sharp, and in the last rounds (7) he hit me in the eye and everything was even more difficult.

“The best man on top won From the ring. We have come this far by taking our wins and losses with humility. I am sad but at peace. Come back from the dark.

“And already at this point, I’ve fought amateur Crawford) Porter, Pacquiao, and Spence are some of the best fighters in history and future Hall of Famers.

“I’m proud of what I’m doing, in and out of the ring. I have won millions of hearts. With the favor of God, there are great days to come… we will recover and come back stronger. Thank you all❤️.”

Fans would like to see a rematch between Spence and Ugas at some point in the future, but that would probably need to take place at 154. Spence plans on fighting Terence Crawford next later this year and then moving up to 154.