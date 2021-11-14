Canelo’s biggest money fight is Golovkin says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn says Gennadiy ‘GGG’ Golovkin represents the biggest payday out there available for the Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez for his next fight on the Cinco de Mayo holiday weekend on May 7th, 2022.

If money is what Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) is craving for his next fight, Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) is his best option for that, says Hearn.

IBF middleweight champion Golovkin has already fought Canelo twice and come out winless in two highly questionable decisions in Las Vegas.

Many boxing fans believe Golovkin was robbed in his first fight against Canelo in 2017 and deserved a 12 round draw in their second contest in 2018.

That was when Canelo started strong but then gassed out after five rounds and was worked over in the last half of the contest.

Hearn isn’t sure if the money Canelo can make fighting Golovkin in a trilogy match is enough to motivate him to take the fight.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn notes that Canelo already has enough money, had he may not see any added value in fighting GGG again at this point.

Indeed, according to Celebrity Net Worth, the former four-division world champion Canelo has a net worth of $140 million, which isn’t bad for a 31-year-old.

Still, U.S boxing fans would like to see Canelo fight Golovkin, David Benavidez, or Artur Beterbiev in his next fight on Cinco de Mayo. Americans have patiently sat back and watched Canelo beat four lackluster champions at 168 for the last three years, and seen him fight lesser guys like Avni Yildirim, faded washed fighters Daniel Jacobs & Sergey Kovalev.

Fans want to see Canelo fight a marquee opponent, and you can argue that DAZN would like that as well. When the streaming giant gave Canelo a huge contract several years ago, one of the fighters reportedly interested in seeing the Mexican star face was Golovkin. Instead of facing Golokin, Canelo has padded his record for easy wins and cash by beating these less than marquee guys:

Rocky Fielding

Caleb Plant

Billy Joe Saunders

Danny Jacobs

Callum Smith

Avni Yildirim

Sergey Kovalev

If Canelo continues to fight those types of guys, it’s a waste and a sign that he doesn’t have the confidence to take on relevant opposition.

“We’re going to go to him and say, ‘Here are our three or four options.’ PBC is going to say, ‘Here are our three or four options,’ and somebody else is probably going to put three or four options out there,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV on the different promotional entities that will be offering Canelo opponents for his next fight.

“I think the GGG fight is going to be such a big fight.

“The GGG versus Canelo fight is a massive fight and probably the biggest money fight out there for Canelo. “It’s got to be a fight that motivates him.”