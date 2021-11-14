Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant conversation in the ring revealed

The conversation between Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant inside the ring at the end of their fight on November 6th was revealed on Showtime’s All Access Epilogue. IBF super middleweight champion Plant (21-1, 12 KOs) told Canelo that he didn’t mean it when he called him a “mother f***” during their press conference last September.

Canelo seemed to be trying to boost the spirits of Plant, who appeared to be down after losing his IBF title to him by an 11th round knockout.

This conversation fit in well with the words the two fighters exchanged during the ninth round in which Plant was complimenting Canelo and asking him about what he thought about his talent.

Here’s the conversation between Canelo and Plant after their fight:

Canelo: “You’re a good fighter.”

Plant: “I’m sad.”

Canelo: “Don’t be ashamed, you’re a good fighter, man, and I’m sorry for everything. But at the end of the day, we’re men and we are human. I’m sorry for everything, my friend.”

Plant: “Can I say something? When I said, ‘Mother f****,” I would never talk about your mother because I don’t have a mother. My mom died.”

Canelo: “You have a really good and beautiful family. You are my family.”

Plant: “I wanted to keep fighting.”

Canelo: “You are a warrior, my friend.”

It’ll be interesting to see where Plant goes with his career after this defeat, as he’d never fought anyone particularly good up until this fight.

It’s likely that Plant’s management will continue to steer him away from risky fights against Jermall Charlo and David Benavidez, both of which are interested in fighting him despite his loss.

Plant seems like a fighter that has been carefully manufactured by careful match-making to get in position for a big cash-out fight against Canelo. While it would be nice if Plant started taking risky fights against the likes of Charlo, Benavidez, David Morrell Jr, Demetrius Andrade, and Gennady Golovkin, it’s not likely to happen.

“I don’t think he’s done his best night, but I think a lot of that has to do with Plant because he moved, he was awkward from the start, he was quick with good angles,” said Joe Calzaghe to BT Sports Boxing in reacting to Canelo’s win over Plant.

“You could always feel that Canelo was going to close in and step up the work rate, which he did. Fair play,” said Calzaghe. “Great shots to finish the fight. The undisputed champion, congrats.

“I thought it was quite even myself, but I know in Vegas it’s different. But if I was judging it, I would have had it as a close fight, but you could see Canelo finishing stronger and Plant was getting tired in the 11th round. There were some good shots to finish him. A beautiful uppercut at the end,” said Calzaghe.

“I feel like once I get Canelo in front of me, he’s going to be doing a lot of stuff, he’s going to be throwing me off a lot because he’s super good, but that’s when I do the best,” said David Benavidez to Fight Hub TV.

“When I’m in the corner and there’s another talented fighter in front of me, that’s when the best comes out of me.”