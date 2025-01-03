Since October 2023, heavyweight boxing has experienced a remarkable renaissance, and much of this revival can be attributed to the ambitious Riyadh Season, orchestrated by Turki Alalshikh As the Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority in Saudi Arabia, Alalshikh has leveraged the country’s vast resources to bring world- class sporting events to the region, with heavyweight boxing taking center stage.

Heavyweight boxing has always been a cornerstone of the sport. It is often said that a strong heavyweight division is crucial for the health of boxing as a whole, and Riyadh Season has succeeded giving fans intriguing and relevant fights. These events have not only solidified who stands atop the heavyweight hierarchy, but also showcased former champions and emerging talent, creating a clearer picture of the division’s landscape.

Tyson Fury led the charge towards providing this clarity. In September of 2023, Fury had stated on Sky Sports that he had no interest in unifying the heavyweight crown, stating that he was only interested in the biggest money fights. Alalshikh made him an offer he couldn’t refuse in offering him a high profile “gift” opponent in inactive MMA champion Francis Ngannou. An overweight and underprepared Fury nearly dropped the bag in that fight, getting taken off his feet early and needing to come from behind to escape with a victory. Once it was established that Riyadh was the path to the biggest money fights, the rest of the division began to follow suit.

Terms were agreed upon, and Fury was convinced to play his part towards unification this past May, putting up his WBC belt against his contemporary, IBF, WBO, and WBA champion Oleksander Usyk. Usyk would emerge victorious in a close contest that crowned the first Undisputed Heavyweight Champion in the 4 belt era. 10 days ago, Usyk emerged victorious once again in the rematch, and solidified his position as king of the division.

However, that hasn’t left the division in any state of void for what’s to come. Riyadh Season travelled the world, hosting events not only in Saudi Arabia, but also extending to Los Angeles and London. Emerging at the top of the head are top contenders, both returning and emerging in Australia’s Joseph Parker and England’s Daniel Dubois, who themselves will be facing one another in February. British superstar Anthony Joshua’s stock fell, but a fight against fellow former champion Tyson Fury would still draw a crowd.

Deontay Wilder may have come up short in his two Riyadh losses, but his knockout ability and star power, along with Riyadh exposure and activity, could also be in a position to finally meet Joshua in boxing’s missed opportunity of 2018. Martin Bakole, Zhang Zhilei, and Jared “Big Baby” Miller have emerged as must see contenders. Riyadh also showcased great fights in the cruiserweight division, with Jai Opetaia and Gilberto Ramirez rising to the top of the cruiserweight heap. Riyadh Season may well lead to them meeting in 2025, with the winner likely to join the heavyweight mix therafter.

The fights held during Riyadh Season have been pivotal in clarifying the heavyweight hierarchy. Matchups that fans have longed to see have finally taken place, and the outcomes have sparked heated discussions about rankings and potential future bouts. This clarity is vital in a division often criticized for its lack of competitive depth, as it helps to identify the next crop of title contenders ready to vie for top position in the sport’s marquee, glamour division.

As we look to the new year, the impact of Riyadh Season on heavyweight boxing is undeniable. It has restored the division’s prestige, created a buzz around fans, and left us with the thrilling prospect of what is yet to come. Turk Alalshikh’s vision has not just revitalized a sport, l it has rekindled the passion for heavyweight boxing, ensuring that it remains at the forefront of the boxing world.