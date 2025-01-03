Oliver McCall’s Comeback To Continue On January 21st

Back in November, former WBC heavyweight champ Oliver McCall made a successful return to the ring – at age 59. McCall stopped Stacy Frazier in Nashville, and is doing so he made a piece of boxing history, this by becoming the oldest former heavyweight champion to win a sanctioned bout. McCall stated after the win that saw him go 60-14(39) that he would be continuing his comeback soon and that he would be lighter in weight and in better shape for the next one.

Well, the next one in this wholly ludicrous comeback will take place on January 21. Once again to be fighting in Nashville, McCall is down on invaluable site BoxRec as facing Gary Cobia of Clearfield, Utah, who is currently just 3-4(1) as a pro, with him having been stopped three times. McCall, who will turn 60 in April, will no doubt be looking to go 2-0 with 2 KO’s later this month. How far “The Atomic Bull’s” comeback can possibly go, we have no idea, but McCall is a good dude and it’s hoped he CAN actually do something at his advanced age.

It really is mad that McCall is still fighting at almost 60, but the least we can do is pull for him as he goes about his unlikely quest. McCall – who had his pro debut way back in November of 1985, so almost forty long years ago – should have little trouble with Cobia. Known as “The Gentleman,” Cobia is 52 years of age and he last boxed almost a full decade ago, this in the summer of 2015. And Cobia was knocked out by a guy named Jesse West.

McCall should be able to become the fourth man to halt Cobia on Tuesday, January 21st. McCall, who has famously never once been knocked to the canvas, his chin truly a legendary one, says he will keep busy, get in better and better physical shape, and that he will win a big fight before he’s finally done.

Again, more power to McCall. Let’s hope this crazy comeback has a happy ending!