Ryan Garcia Calls Out Tank Davis For Rematch: “Come See Me At 144”

A return fight between Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia could be huge. The first fight between the two, which went down last April, was very big, but a rematch would be far bigger. Garcia, the talk of the sport due to his odds-defying win over Devin Haney, has genuine crossover appeal, and all hardcore fight fans know how good Davis is.

And Garcia feels a second fight with Tank would be different, this as he would not be weight drained the way he was in last year’s fight; Garcia agreeing to Tank’s demand that the fight take place at a catch-weight of 136 pounds, with a rehydration clause also in place. Garcia said he was so badly compromised due to killing himself to make weight it was “crazy,” with Garcia saying he was “lying in bed shaking” prior to the fight, in a bad way at having pushed his body way too hard.

Tank stopped a weight drained Garcia with a body shot in round seven. Now, Garcia wants revenge, and he wants the return fight to take place at 144 pounds.

“Everyone wanna talk about the little stupid Tank. Let’s fight, nuff of that funny talk. Come see me at 144 and let stop the talk. If you beat Frank [Martin] let’s run it @Gervontaa,” Garcia wrote on social media.

Tank, 29-0(27) faces the unbeaten Martin on June 15th, and most everybody feels he will get the win. Will Davis then agree to fight Garcia again, and at 144 pounds? We fans would sure like to see the sequel, and in all likelihood it would be a different fight with Garcia at full strength and power instead of weakened as he was last time.

Garcia, 25-1(20) has other interesting options, as does Tank. But a rematch between the two just might be the one fight fans wish to see both men engage in. Who wins if Tank and Garcia do it again some eight pounds heavier than they weighed for their fight last year? Repeat or Revenge?