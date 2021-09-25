Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua – Boxing Results

Boxing 247 had it 116-112 for Usyk. He was the better fighter in eight of the twelve rounds tonight. Joshua made the mistake of boxing with a boxer, which was foolish for him to do.
To be sure, Joshua had been warned ahead of time that he would be making a mistake if he attempted to outbox Usyk, but he stubbornly stuck with his game plan and came back to bite him in the backside tonight royally.
In the third round, Usyk landed a scorching left hand to the head that caused Joshua’s legs to turn to jelly for a second. Usyk could not finish Joshua, perhaps because he didn’t seem to realize how hurt he was.
Joshua did well to creep back into the fight in the mid-point due to Usyk becoming too economical with his punches. Usyk showed Joshua too much respect in rounds five through eight, which enabled the big 6’6″ champion to win rounds.
In the 12th, Joshua showed courage in the fight’s final moments in taking a barrage of punches from Usyk that had him teetering on the brink of a knockout. With his right eye almost completely closed shut, Joshua smiled as he weathered the storm without going down.
Joshua looked like a beaten fighter in that final moment of the fight. His posture looked terrible, with him needing the ropes to support him and one eye closed.
Moments after the fight, Joshua sank into his chair in his corner and looked exhausted, utterly defeated, and unable to get up. It would have been better if Joshua had stayed on his feet until the fight results were announced, but he didn’t have enough gas to stand up.
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksander Usyk, IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO Heavyweight World Title, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London.
Anthony Joshua ring walk.
Oleksander Usyk declared winner.
Anthony Joshua after the loss.
Winner Oleksander Usyk with his belts.
Winner Oleksander Usyk with his belts.
Winner Oleksander Usyk with his belts.
Oleksander Usyk celebrates with his team.
Oleksander Usyk celebrates with his team.
Oleksander Usyk celebrates with his team.
Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk meet backstage after their contest.
Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk meet backstage after their contest.
Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk meet backstage after their contest.
Anthony Joshua and Oleksander Usyk meet backstage after their contest.
Fellow Ukrainians Vitali Klitschko and Oleksander Usyk after the fight.
Andriy Shevchenko with Oleksander Usyk backstage after the fight.
Andriy Shevchenko, Vitali Klitschko with Oleksander Usyk backstage after the fight.
Anthony Joshua ring walk.
Jamie Redknapp watches the fight.
Anthony Joshua receives medical attention after the fight.
Anthony Joshua after the fight.
Anthony Joshua after the fight.
Anthony Joshua after the fight.