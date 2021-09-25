Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk – Live updates & results from Tottenham Stadium

IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua faces the upset-minded 2012 Olympic gold medalist Oleksandr Usyk tonight in the main event at the Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium in London, UK.

Joshua looked nervous at the weigh-in and final press conference this week, not showing the same confidence that we’d seen from him in the past.

Boxing 247 will be giving updates below of tonight’s action:

Campbell Hatton defeated Sonni Martinez

Lightweight prospect Campbell Hatton (4-0) went through a total war tonight in beating Uruguay fighter Sonni Martinez (2-5) by a close six round points decision.

The 20-year-old Campbell, the son of British boxing great Ricky Hatton, was walking into big shots from Martinez throughout the six round contest. Martinez couldn’t miss with his shots, as Campbell was leading with his face and making it easy for him.

Hatton was getting hit a lot through the first four rounds, and there were concerns by some whether Martinez would knock him out.

But to Hatton’s credit, he fought well in the fifth and sixth round to pull out the victory by a narrow margin.

🗣’I just don’t think it was as close as that, where he could take a couple of rounds. Maybe one’ Campbell Hatton reacts to his win 🍿 pic.twitter.com/LWOgnxfdkz — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

In the end, referee Marcus McDonnell scored it for Hatton 58-57. Campbell has the same fighting style as his famous dad Ricky Hatton, but he lacks the pop in his punches. As Campbell gets older, his power should improve.

Tonight, Campbell was fighting a much older guy in 29-year-old Martinez, and that might explain why he didn’t have the same kind of power.

Callum Smith destroys Lenin Castillo

Former WBA 168-lb champion Callum Smith (28-1, 20 KOs) looked lethal in his first fight at 175 tonight with a second round knockout win over Lenin Castillo (21-4-1, 16 KOs).

Coming off a loss to Canelo Alvarez in his last fight in December, Callum went on the attack immediately, nailing Castillo with big punches to the head and hard left hooks to the body in round one.

In the second round, Callum unleashed a hard overhand right that caught Castillo clean, sending him down on his back on the canvas. Both of Castillo’s legs were shaking, and he was out cold from the punch.

The referee immediately stopped the fight. A short while later, Castillo was stretchered out of the ring.. As of the time of this writing, Castillo has reportedly regained consciousness at a nearby hospital

Callum showed excellent punching power in the fight, but no real change from what we’ve seen from him in the past.

Given the quick knockout, it’s still too early to know if Callum is a better fighter at 175 than he was at 168. The reason Callum struggled in his last two fights at super middleweight against Canelo and John Ryder was his decision to back up against the ropes when being pressured.

Tonight, Callum didn’t get put under pressure by Castillo, so we don’t know if he’ll revert to form when he does fight someone that will put it on him.

You got to imagine that when Callum does face the likes of Joshua Buatsi, Dmitry Bivol, Artur Beterbiev, and Joe Smith Jr., they’ll come at him and be looking to back him up the way Canelo and Ryder did.

Florian Marku defeats Maxim Prodan

Unbeaten ‘Albanian King’ Florian Marku (9-0-1, 6 KOs) put in a fine performance, beating IBF International welterweight champion Maxim Prodan (19-1-1, 15 KOs) by a 10 round split decision.

The scores were as follows:

97-93 – Marku

96-94 – Marku

99-91 – Prodan

Marku looked like the clear winner of the fight, as he was boxing beautifully, mixing up his punches well and showing superb skills.

The Albanian King 🇦🇱 pic.twitter.com/zXuJjR0jH0 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) September 25, 2021

Undefeated middleweight Christopher Ousley (13-0, 9 KOs) defeated Khasan Baysangurov (21-2, 11 KOs) by a 10 round majority decision. The scores were 95-95, 97-94, and 97-94.

Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) has put a lot of work into preparing for this fight, knowing that he’s facing a highly technical fighter in the former undisputed cruiserweight champion Usyk (18-0,m 13 KOs).

A loss for Joshua will temporarily ruin his dreams of becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion in 2022. Usyk has put on weight for the fight, but we don’t know if that will translate to increased punching power.

If so, Joshua could be in a long tonight, particularly if Usyk can withstand his early attacks. Many of Joshua’s past knockouts have come within nine rounds. If Usyk can drag Joshua into the deeper rounds tonight, he could knock him out.