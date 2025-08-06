Artur Beterbiev Faces Deon Nicholson on November 22 in Riyadh

Artur Beterbiev will be fighting #11 WBA light heavyweight contender Deon Nicholson on the undercard of the November 22nd event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Nicholson: A Tune-Up for Beterbiev

The former undisputed 175-lb champion Beterbiev (21-1, 20 KOs) is staying sharp after losing his last fight against Dmitry Bivol by a 12-round majority decision last February. Artur had hoped to face Bivol in a trilogy, but the fight is being delayed.

The 34-year-old Nicholson (22-1, 18 KOs) isn’t as well known as some of the other contenders in the division, but he’s a decent tune-up level opponent. He’s mainly fought obscure opposition and was knocked out in the third round by Efetobor Apochi in 2021.

Nicholson can punch a little, but nearly as hard as his record would indicate. He’s fought such poor opposition that he’s been able to compile an impressive KO record without having huge power.

The Ring broke the news of Beterbiev fighting Nicholson on The Ring IV card on November 22nd in Riyadh. Beterbiev-Nicholson will be fighting on the undercard of David Benavidez vs. Anthony Yarde.