David Benavidez coming down to 160 for Jermall Charlo fight

David Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) says he will cut weight to get down to 160 to take on WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo. It won’t be easy for the 6’2″ Benavidez to meltdown to 160 because he’s struggling as it is to make 168.

The two-time former WBC 168-lb champion Benavidez, 24, has already been told by Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) that if he wants to fight him, he’ll need to come down to 160.

Benavidez, he’s willing to do just that because he wants Charlo’s scalp to use as bait to get a fight with Canelo Alvarez.

He needs a trophy to entice IBF/WBA/WBC super middleweight champion Canelo (to fight him. If Benavidez can knock out the unbeaten Jermall, it’ll make a fight between him and Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KOs) a bigger money-maker.

Additionally, it’ll put Canelo in a position where he can’t deny him the opportunity to face him. Thus far, Canelo has shown about as much interest in squaring off against Benavidez as Jermall has, which you could see as a sign of respect.

If Canelo thought Benavidez was an easy mark, he would have challenged him for his WBC 168-lb title before losing it on the scales a year ago.

“That’s a dream setup for me. They’re talking about 160; I’ll probably try and go down to 160. I want my people to believe in me. I’m here to stay. I’ll fight whoever and whenever,” said David Benavidez to Little Giant Boxing.

“I thought he was going to stop Juan Montiel, but that shows there are flaws in his game too,” said Benavidez about Jermall in his recent fight against Montiel.

When you got a guy like Jermall, who is nervous about taking on risky opposition, he’s not going to be dragged into a fight that he doesn’t think he can win.

This means that Benavidez may end up being put on ice for years if he comes down to 160 expecting Charlo to fight him. It’s pretty clear at this point that Jermall doesn’t fancy the fight with Benavidez. If Charlo liked the fight, he would have moved up to 168 to face Benavidez.

The only way Benavidez will get Charlo to fight him is if the WBC orders the fight. If they do that, it wouldn’t be surprising if Charlo vacates the belt.

Benavidez is a bad match-up for the 31-year-old Charlo because he can punch, he’s got excellent stamina, and he’ll be able to wear him down.

As we saw in Charlo’s last fight against Montiel, he weakens rapidly when hit to the body, and he can be hurt. Benavidez is a bigger puncher than Montiel. Charlo might go to pieces in a fight with Benavidez.

“He’s [Charlo] talking about everybody else has flaws, but he has flaws of his own,” said Benavidez in talking about Jermall. “He got a bad cut on his eye. He’s got his own eyes to worry about too.

“I feel like I would [stop Jermall Charlo]. It would be a great fight. I’m not saying it would be easy, but I know I can stop Charlo,” said Benavidez.

It would be great for the sport if Charlo willingly agreed to fight Benavidez if he came down to 160 to fight him. But everything points to Charlo continuing to avoid him and not taking that fight.

Yeah, the World Boxing Council could help force Charlo to fight Benavidez, and I don’t know that they would do that. It’s not just Charlo that the WBC would be upsetting if they ordered him to fight Benavidez.

It likely wouldn’t make PBC happy because they would see one of their revenue streams ripped away if Benavidez fights Charlo and destroys him.

The WBC likely won’t help Benavide get the fight with Charlo if he moves down to 160. PBC has got to know by now that Jermall is a fragile champion.