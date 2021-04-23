Andy Ruiz Sr. on Dillian Whyte: I want my son to beat s*** out of him

Andy Ruiz Sr says he’s tired of all the bleep that British heavyweight Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte has been doing about his son Andy Jr, and he says he wants him to kick his backside NEXT as soon as he’s finished taking care of Chris Arreola in their fight next week on May 1st.

Interim WBC heavyweight champion Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) has been trying to get a fight against former IBF/WBA/WBO champion Ruiz Jr (33-2, 22 KOs) for well over a year, but he’s no luck.

Although Whyte and Ruiz have been trading a lot of trash talk on social media, nothing has come of it. It’s not that Whyte hasn’t tried to make the fight happen.

Ruiz stepped up to the plate to take the fight, but that’s about to change if what his father Andy Sr is saying is true.

Ruiz will be coming off a year and a half layoff on May 1st to take on two-time world title challenger Chris ‘The Nightmare’ Arreola (38-6-1, 33 KOs) in the headliner on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view at the Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson.

If Ruiz, 31, wins that fight, he’s going to need a big name to put him in a position to challenge for a world title against the winner of the Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury fights.

It’s not going to be enough for Ruiz to beat the 40-year-old Arreola and then say, ‘Okay, I did it. Where’s my’s trilogy match with Joshua?’

It’s not going to be that easy this time for Ruiz to be given a title shot against Joshua or Fury. This time, Ruiz will need to earn the shot, and the best way to do that is for him to take on Whyte and beat him.

“I don’t want to say who’s next, but I think I would like this guy Dillian Whyte,” said Andy Ruiz Sr to Fighthype. “He’s been talking a lot of s*** to my son, and I want my son to beat the s*** out of Dillian Whyte.

“Are you looking at me Dillian Whyte? I want my son to beat the s*** out of your a***. So we’re going to go after you,” said Andy Ruiz Sr.

Wow, those are some pretty tough words that Andy Ruiz Sr is talking about Whyte. Hopefully, Ruiz Sr is ready to have his son Ruiz Jr back up what he’s saying because it’s going to look back if he fails to take the fight.

Many boxing fans think Ruiz Jr wants no part of fighting Whyte or any risky contender.

They think Ruiz is just hoping to take soft fights like 40-year-old Arreola until he gets his trilogy catch payday fight against Joshua. Then after Ruiz loses that fight, he’ll retire with the huge fortune that he’s made from the AJ matches.