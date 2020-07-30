Terence Crawford to fight in November

Terence Crawford has changed his mind about not wanting to fight this year, and he could be back in the ring in November. Promoter Bob Arum said to Espn that he’s already had a conversation with Crawford (36-0, 26 K.O.s) and his trainer/manager Brian McIntyre about bringing him back on November 14 or 21st against an opponent still to be determined.

In a perfect world, Arum would like to match Crawford against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2, 39 K.O.s) this year. Still, they need a full live gate for the fight to happen in the U.S. Additionally; Arum hasn’t found a country outside of the USA that is willing to stage the Pacquiao vs. Crawford fight during the pandemic.

It’s a little surprising that Arum is still hoping to get Pacquiao to take the fight with Crawford. Pacquiao and Mikey Garcia are expected to fight next, and it’s going to make a big offer by Arum to convince the Filipino star to face Crawford.

With Crawford, 32, fighting this year, he’s not likely to make the kind of money that he usually enjoys, but oh well. If Crawford doesn’t fight at all, then he’s taking a hit as well. Some money is better than nothing.

When Crawford does fight in November, it’ll be without fans present. That means we could see Terence fighting in ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas, Nevada. It may not matter where Crawford fights if Arum gets him another lesser opponent, as we’ve seen on a routine basis.

‘Right now, all we’ve done is we’ve contacted Crawford and ‘BoMac’ [Brian McIntyre, Crawford’s manager/trainer], told them that they’ll fight in November, either the 14th or the 21st, and we’re looking at opponents,” said Arum to ESPN. “Obviously, if it’s Pacquiao and we can do the fight, which is a big ask because where am I going to put it? We can’t do it in the United States because there are no crowds. So again, [some reports] that it’s Pacquiao and Crawford — it’s misleading.”

Kell Brook has volunteered to take the fight with Crawford, but Arum doesn’t seem to be eager to do that fight. It’s possible that there would be no way of paying for the purses for Brook and Crawford without fans. Brook will want to get a suitable payday, and that’s not doable without pay-per-view and a live gate.

But if Arum can dig some money out of his hat, we could see Crawford-Brook this year. The problem with Brook is he fights at 154 now, and he would wind up weight drained and skeletal if he were to fight Crawford at 147.

It probably wouldn’t cause Arum to lose any sleep if Brook is too weak to put up much of a fight. Crawford would look great in beating a weight drained Brook, and the casual boxing fans would be none the wiser. No one wants to hear Brook start with the excuses if he loses to Crawford.

Unfortunately, Crawford vs. Brook isn’t a pay-per-view worthy fight in the U.S. Maybe it would sell in England, but certainly not in the U.S. Arum has got to know that. Hence, he’s showing not taking the 34-year-old Brook up on his offer to face Crawford.

Besides Brook not likely getting the Crawford fight, you can say the same for Shawn Porter. He revealed this week that Crawford told him that he wouldn’t fight him this year. I’m sure that Crawford would gladly fight Porter, but not if the money isn’t there for it to happen.

Porter is coming off of an impressive performance in losing to Errol Spence Jr last year. However, to get Porter to agree to a fight with Crawford, fans would need to be present because he would want a large purse.