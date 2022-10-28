WATCH LIVE: Paul vs Silva FITE TV Stream

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva takes place on Saturday, October 29 live on SHOWTIME PPV® at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from the Desert Diamond Arena. UK fans can stream the event on FITE TV.

Fight fans outside the US can watch the entire event on FITETV:





JAKE PAUL

“This is how you know you made It. That’s the power of a dream. I’m about to fight my idol, it doesn’t get better than that.

“I have more than what it takes. My heart and the power of my mind are my greatest attributes. People are going to realize that on Saturday night and I’m here to show out for the fans.

“I have had plenty of big fights already, but I think you can call this a mega fight. It’s going to be all action.

“I have the Mamba mentality. Kobe knocked over Pau Gasol, his own teammate with the Lakers, when he was with the Redeem Team in the Olympics. I carry that same kind of drive with me, that killer instinct.

“Phoenix is just an amazing town, I feed off the energy of it. I can feel the buzz and it makes me even more motivated.

“I want to knock him out within the first 5 rounds. That’s the goal.”

ANDERSON SILVA

“This is two generations coming together to do something awesome. I feel so lucky.”

“I can control what I do in my training, but I don’t worry about the things that I can’t. I remain focused with a positive mindset. I try to continue to do this for myself. I do it because I love it.

“I do this for myself, for my fans and for my team with all the respect in the world for the boxing community.

“My message for the next generation is simple: Believe in yourself. If you do, then anything is possible.

“My prediction? I don’t know how, all I know is that I’m going to win.”