Joseph Diaz vs. William Zepeda on Oct. 29 on DAZN

Former IBF Super Featherweight World Champion Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr. (32-2-1, 15 KOs) hosted a media workout at the BXNG CLUB in San Diego for his upcoming 12-round crossroads fight against undefeated, rising lightweight division star William “El Camarón” Zepeda (26-0, 23 KOs). The fight is set to take place at the Pechanga Arena San Diego on Saturday, Oct. 29 on DAZN.

Also participating in the media workout were Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda undercard fighters. Newly announced co-main event, Alexis “Lex” Rocha (20-1, 13 KOs) will defend his NABO Welterweight title against hungry challenger from Tijuana, Mexico, Jesus “Ricky” Perez (24-3, 18 KOs) in a 10-round fight. Monterrey, Mexico’s Arely Mucino (31-3-2, 11 KOs) will challenge Chimba, Argentina’s World Champion Leonela Yudica (17-0-3) for the IBF Female World Title in a 10-round match. Jorge “El Niño” Chávez (3-0, 3 KOs) will participate in a six-round super featherweight fight against Houston, Texas’s Adrian Leyva (3-3-2, 1 KO).

Here’s what the fighters had to say:

JOSEPH “JOJO” DIAZ, FORMER IBF SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“It gives me goosebumps while here in San Diego knowing that I am going to fight here soon in a couple of weeks. We are three weeks out, and I’m ready and excited.”

“It’s going to be a great night of fights. I know my opponent (William Zepeda) is going to bring his all. But I am ready to execute and do what I do best.”

“I am 150% confident that my hand will be raised after that bell rings. My training and preparation will make sure of that.”

ALEXIS “LEX” ROCHA, NABO WELTERWEIGHT CHAMPION:

“I’m feeling really good. Training hard, staying focused on my fight. I’m continuing to make all the sacrifices to stay at the top of my game come October 29.”

“I know my opponent will come in very determined, and very motivated to win because he’s got a big stage – the Golden Boy stage – to come and perform on and try to steal the show and upset my plans. That doesn’t sit well with me – he’s going to try to come and take away everything that I’ve worked hard for.”



JESUS “RICKY” PEREZ, WELTERWEIGHT FIGHTER:

“This is a fight that we were destined to fight in. We have prepared very hard for this fight. Everyone will see the results from our preparation come fight night. I hope that fans get to see a big performance from the both of us. I feel very proud to represent the people of Tijuana and San Diego since I train here. I am going to feel right at home. This isn’t the first time I am the underdog, and I’ve given my fair share of surprises as the b-side.”

ARELY MUCINO, FEMALE FLYWEIGHT CONTENDER:

“I am excited and filled with so much enthusiasm and adrenaline now that we are three weeks out. Leonela is a great champion and has successfully defended her title many times. Knowing that, we expect for this to be a tough fight because she is a tremendous fighter. But we also know our great potential and it’s not the first time I’m going into the ring without a title in my hands. God has been very good to place the right people in my life at the right time and I feel prepared with this great team behind me.”

JORGE “EL NIÑO DORADO” CHAVEZ, SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT PROSPECT:

“This camp was definitely different. We tried to come into this fight relaxed so we can feel like nothing’s changed and that we’re just here to do our jobs.”

“I feel motivated to show fans who I truly am. In the past couple of years and even months I have developed more as a human being and a business-oriented person. I’m really happy to be fighting in my hometown – I didn’t think that this would happen so soon in my career. We are making the most out of this opportunity.”

Diaz, Jr. vs. Zepeda is a 12-round fight presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The fight will take place on Saturday, October 29 and will be broadcast live exclusively on DAZN worldwide. The event is sponsored by Hennessy “Never Stop. Never Settle” and “BetOnline – Your Online Sportsbook Experts.