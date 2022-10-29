Lomachenko vs. Ortiz – Live action results from New York

Vasyl Lomachenko takes on his ex-sparring partner Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz tonight in their main event fight on Top Rank Boxing on ESPN+ at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Boxing247 will give live updates & results below:

Undefeated 2020 Olympian super heavyweight silver medalist Richard Torrez Jr. (4-0, 4 KOs) blasted out the hapless Ahmed Hefny (13-3, 5 KOs) by a third round knockout.

Torrez Jr knocked Hefny down three times, dropping him in each round before the contest was halted in the third.

The 6’2″ southpaw Torrez Jr was loading up on everything he threw and looking to score a knockout with every punch he threw rather than working on his technique. The fight was halted at 2:32 of round three.

Torrez Jr has excellent power, but his technique is poor, and he looks unchanged from the guy that was destroyed twice by Bakhodir Jalolov in the amateurs. He’s too easy to hit on the way in due to his lack of height and the fact that he doesn’t jab his way in.

Top Rank needs to get Torrez Jr a good trainer that can teach him some basics and get him to use the poor opposition he’s being fed to improve his game instead of trying to knock them out immediately.

Undefeated light welterweight Duke Ragan (8-0, 1 KO) took a lot of right hands to the head in the process of winning an eight round unanimous decision to the unheralded Luis Lebron (18-5-1, 11 KOs).

Lebron had Ragan out on his feet in the seventh round after tagging him with a big right hand to the head. The scores were 77-75, 78-74, and 79-73.

Muhammad Ali’s grandson, middleweight prospect Nico Ali Walsh (7-0, 5 KOs), was forced to battle harder than expected to beat Billy Wagner (5-3, 1 KOs) by a six round unanimous decision.

Walsh was getting lit up by the 29-year-old Montana native Wagner all night, making the rounds difficult to score. The judges scored it 58-56, 58-56, and 59-55.

Walsh failed to set himself apart from Wagner, and he might want to run it back to see if he can improve on this performance because this is not the type of fight that he can feel proud about.

2020 Olympian, light welterweight Delante ‘Tiger’ Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) kept his perfect record intact, beating Esteban Garcia (15-2, 7 KOs) by a six round unanimous decision by the scores 60-54, 60-54, and 60-54.

Middleweight Troy Isley (8-0, 4 KOs) beat Quincy Lavallais (14-4-1, 9 KOs) by a comfortable eight round unanimous decision by the scores 79-73, 80-72, and 80-72.

Undefeated lightweight prospect Abdullah Mason (5-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Angel Barrera (4-1, 0 KOs) in the fourth round. Mason unloaded on Barrera in round 3, putting him down two times on the canvas.

In the third, Mason continued teeing off on Barrera, prompting the referee to step in, and wave off the fight. The time of the stoppage was at :21 of the fourth.

Super featherweight prospect Haven Brady Jr (8-0, 4 KOs) beat Eric Mondragon (7-1-1, 4 KOs) by an eight round unanimous decision by the scores 78-74, 79-73, and 79-73.

Ortiz believes he can stop Lomachenko

“There’s very minimal things you can take from the sparring sessions. Sparring is sparring,” said Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz to Fighthype, when asked about the sparring that he did with Vasyl Lomachenko in the past.

“I just think he tries to tire out his opponents mentally,” said Jamaine about Lomachenko. “As far as everything else, I’ve got it taken care of.

“It’s going to be like that for the next couple of fights. I’m going to be the underdog. I was the underdog against Herring, and I beat him. I’m the underdog against Lomachenko. I’ll beat him. I’ll probably be the underdog against Haney, and I’ll beat him.

“It’s something I’m used to. I believe so,” said Ortiz when asked if he thinks he can stop Lomachenko.

“Every person is working on something specific towards their opponents. The moment hit me the day I was born. I was ready for this.

“I’m not getting pissed off. I’m not paying too much attention to the media, so I’m not hearing too much of that content,” said Ortiz about how the media is already talking about Lomachenko facing Devin Haney next.

“After October 29th, it’s going to be a whole different story. This is boxing. Anything can happen, and it will happen. After that date, all those posters that have been talking about Devin Haney next switch up, and my face is going to be there.

“Yeah,” said Jamaine when asked if he plans on being the one that faces Haney next. “I see myself becoming undisputed. We’ll see.

“Devin Haney has got all the belts,” Jamaine said when asked who does he view as the best at 135 now. “They’re good [Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis], but Devin Haney has got all the belts. So he’s the best at 135; he’s the undisputed, and the most talented skill-wise is Lomachenko, the one I’m facing.

“I probably see Davis winning. Anything can happen,” Ortiz said about the Tank Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight.