Thompson to perform live as Hrgović enters the ring at Arena Zagreb

Croatia’s biggest rock act Thompson headed by star singer Marko Perković will perform live as Filip Hrgović enters the ring for his WBC International Heavyweight Championship fight on September 8 at the Arena Zagreb.





Hrgović, the rising star of the heavyweight division, faces his toughest test against American Amir Mansour in a battle for his first major title. Having previously walked to the ring to ‘Geni Kameni’, Hrgović and the fans inside the Arena Zagreb can now look forward to Thompson performing their hit song live.

“It will be a great honour to have Thompson perform Geni Kameni while I make my way to the ring,” says Hrgović. “It will give me even more motivation to defeat Mansour and claim the WBC International title for Croatia.”

“We’re delighted to confirm that Thompson will be performing as part of our massive fight night at the Arena Zagreb on September 8,” said Nisse Sauerland, promoter for Team Sauerland. “They will provide a electric atmosphere for Filip Hrgović as he prepares to face Amir Mansour for the WBC International title.”

“It will be a special moment for the Croatian people when Thompson warms up the crowd for our heavyweight gladiator Filip Hrgović,” says Zeljko Karajica, CEO of 7Sports, the sports unit of the ProSiebenSat.1 Group and Managing Director of the operating event agency MMP Event GmbH. “We expect a performance as exciting outside the ring as we will later see from Filip inside it.”





Filip Hrgović faces Amir Mansour for the WBA International title on September 8 at the Arena Zagreb. Tickets start at 110 KN and are available online www.eventim.hr.

In Other News…

Ethnic Korean, Ukrainian-born junior featherweight slugger Arnold Khegai stayed undefeated on Sunday, August 19, with an impressive two-round stoppage over Uganda’s Mudde Robinson Ntambi at the Korston Club Hotel Moscow, in Moscow, Russia.

The IBF #13-rated Khegai (13-0-1, 9 KOs) utilized his monstrous strength and power to score two knockdowns in the second round, sending Ntambi (23-6-1, 7 KOs) through the ropes and forcing the referee to stop the fight.

The 26-year-old Khegai says he was pleased with his performance and fees ready to climb another run of the ladder to a world championship.

“All my preparations paid off and I am happy with my victory,” said Khegai. “Now I want to come to the United States and fight the champions to show that I am the best 122-lb fighter in the world.”

Showing excellent hand speed and the strength of a middleweight, Khegai set the boxing world abuzz in May of this year, with a dominant unanimous decision over well-respected contender Adam Lopez. The brutal beating of Ntambi only bolsters his case for a chance to prove himself in a high-profile showdown.

“Arnold’s power and variety of punches were very impressive in this fight,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “I believe he has the skills to be a world champion and the personality to be a star in the sport.“